High school sports roundup for Friday, May 20

Richmond-Burton baseball captured its second straight regional championship with a 15-1 win over Marian Central in five innings Friday in the Class 2A Marian Central Regional championship.
Joe Mrowiec went the distance for the Rockets, allowing four hits and one unearned run while striking out eight.
Rockets beat Marian Cental for back to back Regional titles! Congrats to the Hurricanes on a good season. Rockets will play winner of Winnebago/Rockford Christian on Wednesday in Stillman Valley. pic.twitter.com/NpSkN4SBD0— Mike Giese (@RBCHSBaseball) May 20, 2022
Ethan Fischer Hayden Christiansen and Kaden Neuman each had three hits for R-B, which set a school record for wins in a season by improving to 28-5.
The Rockets will face Rockford Christian or Winnebago in a Class 2A Stillman Valley Sectional semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Huntley 6, Palatine 5: At Palatine, Ryan Bakes homered in the top of the seventh to break a 4-4 tie for the Red Raiders in a nonconference game.
A.J. Putty and Brandon Hanley had two RBIs each for the Red Raiders (27-4).
Jacobs 14, Geneva 12: At Geneva, a wild, high-scoring affair went the way of the Golden Eagles thanks to a five-run seventh inning in a nonconference game.
Cade Guenther drove in four runs, Christian Graves knocked in three, including a home run, and Keegan Connors had three hits, with two RBIs and two runs scored for Jacobs (19-11).
Prairie Ridge 14, Mundelein 6: At Mundelein, Jack Tobin homered twice and drove in six for the Wolves in the nonconference game. Tyler Vassey doubled and drove in a pair, and Trace Vrbancic struck out six for PR (12-18).
Girls Soccer
Dundee-Crown 4, Jacobs 2: At the Class 3A Dundee-Crown Regional in Carpentersville, the Chargers won the program’s first regional title.
Congratulations D-C Soccer on our 1st Regional Championship in school history! The Chargers defeated Jacobs 4-2 and advance to the IHSA Sectional on Tuesday at Round Lake HIgh School. pic.twitter.com/NAshWXljpm— DC-Athletics (@goDCHSathletics) May 20, 2022
The Chargers will play Huntley or Lake Zurich in a Class 3A Round Lake Sectional semifinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Hononegah 4, Hampshire 1: At the Class 3A Hampshire Regional, the host Whip-Purs fell in the regional final. Hampshire closed the season at 13-8-1.
Barrington 3, McHenry 0: At the Class 3A Auburn Regional in Rockford, the top-seeded Fillies ended the Warriors’ season in a regional final. McHenry finished the season 9-7-1
Softball
Richmond-Burton 2, Rosary 1 (8 inn): At the Class 2A Genoa-Kingston Regional, Madison Kunzer scored the winning run in extra innings to deliver a regional championship for the Rockets.
2022 Regional Champions 🚀🥎 pic.twitter.com/kNBshnliya— RBCHS Girls Softball (@RBCHS_GSB) May 20, 2022
Hailey Holtz struck out 11 in a complete game R-B (18-5). The Rockets will face Oregon in a Class 2A Richmond-Burton Sectional semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Marengo 11, Johnsburg 5: At the Class 2A Marengo Regional, the Indians overcame an early deficit to take down their rival and win the regional championship.
Kylee Jensen (1 for 2, 2 RBIs) got the Indians on the board in the bottom of the first, courtesy of a sacrifice fly. She also had an RBI double in the third to tie the game at 3-3.
Marengo (26-6-1) also got a three-RBI game from first baseman Marisa Young, a two-hit game from leadoff hitter Maddy Christopher, and a two-RBI effort by No. 9 hitter Mia Feidt. Mia Lulinski’s added a two-run homer in the seventh.
Starter Lilly Kunzer struck out eight and allowed five runs (three earned) on seven hits. Marengo will face Stillman Valley in a Class 2A Richmond-Burton Sectional semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Johnsburg’s Brooke Klosowicz went 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs, and Amber Smith knocked in two runs.
Huntley 8, Naperville Central 4: At Naperville, the Red Raiders (28-6) closed out their regular season with a nonconference win.
A five-run first was all the Red Raiders needed. Clara Hudgens and Zoe Doherty had two RBIs each and Juliana Maude struck out 11 for Huntley.
Libertyville 11, Cary-Grove 5: At Cary, Gwenn Moran tripled and drove in two in a nonconference game to close out the regular season for the Trojans. Emily Green, Maddie Crick and Rebecca Weaver each had an RBI for C-G (9-16-1).
Grayslake North 15, Crystal Lake South 14: At Crystal Lake, Alexis Pupillo hit a grand slam in the fifth inning and drove in six for the Gators in the nonconference game. Cassie Reed and Kennedy Grippo drove in a pair of runs each for South (11-17).
Boys Lacrosse
Prairie Ridge 11, Jacobs 3: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves opened their postseason with a victory in a first-round game as part of the Huntley Sectional.
Prairie Ridge will play Barrington in a sectional quarterfinal at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Barrington.