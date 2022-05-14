Boys track and field: Burlington Central repeats as FVC Meet champion

CRYSTAL LAKE – Athletes come and go, conferences change and one thing remains constant: Burlington Central keeps winning boys track championships.
The Rockets, led by double champions Gavin Sarvis and Yusuf Baig, did it again Friday night at Crystal Lake Central’s Owen Metcalf Field, running away with their second consecutive Fox Valley Conference Boys Track and Field Meet team title.
Burlington Central scored 107 points, finishing comfortably ahead of Huntley (77) and Hampshire (73). It is the Rockets’ 12th team conference title in a row, spanning membership in the Big Northern Conference and Kishwaukee River Conference, where it was one of the largest schools, to the current FVC, where it is significantly the smallest.
“I’m real happy for this team,” said Rockets coach Mike Schmidt, who has been the boss during all of the current run. “It is great to close this out. We always put our special lineup (to get the most points) out there for conference.”
Sarvis won the long and triple jumps, while Baig repeated as champion in the 1,600 and 3,200. Sarvis did not compete in track and field as a junior.
“I really just came out for the sport to stay in shape for college sports,” said Sarvis, who will play basketball at NCAA Division III Loras College. “I’ve become good at it, so just do what I can to help the team.
“I haven’t been a part of (winning conference) with them. For them, this is really important. They have a ton of wins in a row, let’s extend that. For them it feels good and for me it feels good.”
[ Photos: Fox Valley Conference boys track and field meet ]
Nolan Milas (300 intermediate hurdles) and Zac Schmidt (400) had the other individual wins for the Rockets. Milas also had thirds in the 100 and 200, and with Burlington Central’s 4x100 relay.
Huntley got titles from Evan Gronewold in the 200 and McKale Hood in the high jump. Gronewold, the Class 3A 400 state runner-up last season and defending 400 FVC champ, did not run that race after recently recovering from a bout with COVID-19. He later came back to win the 200.
“He said his chest was pounding after the 100, so we backed out of the 400,” Red Raiders coach Chris Maxedon said. “He hadn’t practiced anything since last Thursday. It says a lot (to win the 200). I know how he felt. He puts the team first.”
Dundee-Crown shined in the sprints behind Henry Kennedy, who won the 100, was runner-up in the 200 and led off the Chargers’ winning 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
In the 4x100, the Chargers had to change their handoffs since third leg runner Kali Freeman ran with a broken left hand, the hand in which he normally carries the baton.
“We switched up the handoffs in practice this week, but it worked out,” Kennedy said. “We have great coaches with (head) coach (Matt) D’Angelo and (assistant) coach (Jim) Rolando and we have a great attitude. We’re hard workers.”
Kennedy ran an 11.06 to win the 100, the Class 3A state-qualifying standard is 11.00.
“I’m pretty proud of (my 100),” he said. “I’d like to get under that state time. I just had a good drive phase. I wish I was a little faster, but I couldn’t be mad.”
Cary-Grove’s Zach Petko won the shot put and discus. Hampshire’s Mitch Dalby had a hand in three victories, winning the 800 and running on the Whip-Purs’ champion 4x800 and 4x400 relay teams.
Crystal Lake Central’s Jonathan Tegel repeated as 110 high hurdles champion, but stumbled in the 300 hurdles and was unable to finish. Tigers coach Brian Seaver said Tegel will be fine for Wednesday’s Class 3A Huntley Sectional.
McHenry sophomore Zeke Galvicius won the pole vault at 4.47 meters (14-8). He cleared 4.02 (13-2) on his first height, then moved it up 18 inches and easily made that on his second attempt.
“It felt surprisingly good. I could have gotten 15-0 on that one,” Galvicius said. “I have (gotten personal records) consecutively in the last three meets, so get some more work on that new pole and go for the school record.”
Galvicius wants to work out on a 15-0, 155-pound-rated pole before the sectional. He made 14-8 on a 14-6, 160 pole.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Fox Valley Conference Meet
Team scores: 1. Burlington Central 107, 2. Huntley 77, 3. Hampshire 73, 4. Cary-Grove 58, 5. Dundee-Crown 56.5 6. McHenry 45, 7. Crystal Lake South 41, 8. Crystal Lake Central 38, 9. Jacobs 38, 10. Prairie Ridge 24.5.
4x800 relay: 1. Hampshire (Cuplin, Gonzalez, Schmidt, Dalby) 7:59.32, 2. Jacobs 8:10.62, 3. CL Central 8:11.09, 4. Huntley 8:11.48, 5. Prairie Ridge 8:21.14, 6. Burlington Central 8:34.53.
4x100 relay: 1. Dundee-Crown (Farias, Kennedy, Freeman, Ledezma) 43.11, 2. Hampshire 43.17, 3. Burlington Central 43.26, 4. Huntley 43.57, 5. Cary-Grove 44.35, 6. Jacobs 44.54.
3,200 meters: 1. Yusuf Baig (BC) 9:37.42, 2. Ian Barnes (CG) 9:47.13, 3. Aidan DeMuth (Jac) 9:52.90, Elijah Marszalek (Jac) 9:55.86, 5. Ryan Kries (BC) 10:11.71, 6. Chase Porsche (Hunt) 10:17.88.
110 high hurdles: 1. Jonathan Tegel (CLC) 15.09, 2. Diego Farias (DC) 15.56, 3. Gavin Wang (CLC) 15.99, 4. Jayden Bell (Hunt) 16.47, 4. Carter Alvarado (CLS) 16.68, 6. Logan Borzych (Hunt) 16.77.
100 meters: 1. Henry Kennedy (DC), 11.06, 2. Evan Gronewold (Hunt) 11.12, 3. Nolan Milas (BC) 11.15, 4. Eli Shoufer (PR) 11.42, 5. Jack Rummell (Hamp) 11.44, 6. Devin Yeats (Hamp) 11.47.
800 meters: 1. Mitch Dalby (Hamp) 2:02.41, 2. Enrique Robles (McH) 2:03.27, 3. Owen Cuplin (Hamp) 2:03.43, 4. Charlie Kucz (Hunt) 2:03.96, 5. Luke Grubbs (Hunt) 2:05.13, 6. Zach Osmanski (Jac) 2:05.40.
4x200 relay: 1. Dundee-Crown (Freeman, Kennedy, Roder, Ledezma) 1:30.26, 2. Hampshire 1:30.31, 3. Cary-Grove 1:33.21, 4 (tie). Burlington Central, Jacobs 1:33.46, 6. CL Central 1:35.73.
400 meters: 1. Zac Schmidt (BC) 50.04, 2. Mobeck (Jac) 51.72, 3. Jack Johnson (CLS) 52.18, 4. Daniel Cardenas (PR) 52.94, 5. Bryce Bannerman (Hamp) 52.97, 6. Jacob Kushman (McH) 53.38.
300 int. hurdles: 1. Milas (BC) 41.75, 2. Alvarado (CLS) 41.92, 3. Wang (CLC) 42.30, 4. Farias (DC) 42.81, 5. Devan McTague (Jac) 43.17, 6. Sebastian Abreu (Hamp) 43.55.
1,600 meters: 1. Baig (BC) 4:28.24, 2. Will Gelon (PR) 4:29.99. 3. Doug Martin (McH) 4:30.30, 4. Tommy Nitz (Hunt) 4:32.67, 5. Mitch Ruffin (Jac) 4:33.61, 6. Karson Hollander (CLC) 4:36.12.
200 meters: 1. Gronewold (Hunt) 22.23, 2. Kennedy (DC) 22.32, 3. Milas (BC) 22.66, 4. Talon Sargent (Hunt) 22.83, 5. Alek Ledezma (DC) 22.93, 6. Rummell (Hamp) 22.98.
4x400 relay: 1. Hampshire (Fikis, Cuplin, Bannerman, Dalby) 3:26.82, 2. Cary-Grove 3:31.36, 3. Prairie Ridge 3:33.38, 4. Burlington Central 3:34.07, 5. Jacobs 3:36.48, 6. Dundee-Crown 3:37.89.
Shot put: 1. Zach Petko (CG) 16.93 (55-6.5), Hayden Swim (Hunt) 16.04 (52-7.5, 3. Jacob Webster (McH) 14.93 (48-11.75, 4. Patryk Barnas (Hamp) 14.41 (47-3.5), 5. Aason Caspary (CG) 14.19 (46-6.75), 6. Ryne Salas (CLS) 13.95 (45-9.25).
Discus: 1. Petko (CG) 49.15 (161-3), 2. Salas (CLS) 43.09 (141-4), 3. Gage Homola (Hamp) 42.35 (138-11), 4. Connor Drayton (CLC) 41.75 (137-0), 5. Ryan Gremo (McH) 41.42 (135-11), 6. Will Seibert (Jac) 40.83 (133-11).
High jump: 1. McKale Hood (Hunt) 1.90 (6-2.75), 2. Hayden Stone (McH) 1.90 (6-2.75), 3. Jeffrey Cruickshank (Hamp) 1.90 (6-2.75), 4. Philip Wasilowski (McH) 1.85 (6-0.75), 5. Aiden Smith (DC) 1.80 (5-10.75), 6. Dylan Stahl (BC) 1.70 (5-7).
Long jump: 1. Gavin Sarvis (BC) 6.40 (21-0), 2. Nate Van Witzenburg (CLS) 6.23 (20-5.25), 3. Jacob Thompson (CG) 6.22 (20-5), 4. Bell (Hunt) 6.15 (20-2.25), 5. Connor Mobeck (Jac) 6.06 (19-10.75), 6. Alec Zaccaria (BC) 5.81 (19-0.75).
Triple jump: 1. Sarvis (BC) 12.65 (41-6), 2. Van Witzenburg (CLS) 12.28 (40-3.5), 3. Jacob Motz (CG) 12.20 (40-0.5), 4. Zach Rysavy (Hunt) 11.92 (39-1.25), 5. Abraham Christian (Hunt) 11.88 (38-11.75), 6. Kevin Fist (PR) 11.86 (38-11).
Pole vault: 1. Zeke Galvicius (McH) 4.47 (14-8), 2 (tie). Ishan Dhanani (BC), Grayson Burton (BC) 3.70 (12-1.50), 4. Gavin Fujino (CLC) 3.55 (11-7.75), 5 (tie). Ben Stech (PR). Lukasz Plewa (DC) 3.40 (11-1.75).