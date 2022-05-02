Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Prairie Ridge’s Elena Smith

Prairie Ridge’s Elena Smith was tough to hit in Fox Valley Conference wins against Crystal Lake South, Crystal Lake Central and Cary-Grove and equally tough at the plate.

The senior won all three games against the Wolves’ District 155 rivals during the week of April 18 and socked homers against South, C-G and Lakes.

Smith and the Wolves have already matched their win total from last season with nine games remaining on the regular-season schedule and enter the week with a .500 record at 7-7.

Prairie Ridge will look to move up the FVC standings this week with games against Jacobs, C-G and Hampshire.

Burlington Central vs. Prairie Ridge Softball Burlington Central's Alyssa Becker slides in safe to 2nd base under the tag of Prairie Ridge's Adysen Kiddy during their game on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Burlington Central High School. Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local

For her performance, Smith was voted the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week by readers. The senior answered a few questions about her favorite memories from the season, pitching vs. hitting, her favorite movie and more.

What is your favorite memory from the season so far?

Smith: My favorite memory from this year is from our loss against Lakes. We got down 14-0 in the first inning. After getting out of that first inning, we were able to take a breath, relax and have fun. We started rallying and hit five home runs. Although we lost since the game got called due to weather, it showed me how much potential and fight this team has.

Do you prefer pitching or hitting?

Smith: It honestly depends on the day. However, recently I’ve liked hitting more because our offense is really strong and it’s really fun when we are able to string hits together and rally.

Your team has a lot of freshmen and sophomores. What is it like to have so many young kids on the team?

Smith: We had some struggles at the beginning of the year since our underclassmen are playing against girls two and three years older than them. However, they have really started to step up to the plate and have gained lots of confidence. I’ve become really close with all the underclassmen, and I’ll be really sad to leave them this year.

If you could have dinner with any three people, who would they be?

Smith: Zendaya, [Team USA softball player] Sis Bates and Javier Baez.

What would be your walk-up song?

Smith: “Swag Surfin.”

Which teammate makes you laugh the most?

Smith: My co-captain [senior center fielder] Hope McHugh makes me laugh the most. We’ve grown up together and have played softball together since rec softball. We laugh hysterically at the dumbest things.

How do you prepare to start a game pitching?

Smith: When I warm up, I visualize where I’m trying to throw a pitch, which really helps me prepare for game time so I have good command of my pitches. I also like listening to Spanish music while warming up to help me feel loose.

If you could live anywhere in the world, where would it be?

Smith: Hawaii because it’s warm and there are lots of fun stuff to do: hiking, going to the beach, etc.

What is something that your team wouldn’t know about you?

Smith: I always wear sliding shorts when I play even if the pants I’m wearing have them built in.

What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

Smith: The best piece of advice I’ve ever received was from my dad, which is that I should only worry about things I can control.

What is your favorite movie?

Smith: “Mulan.”