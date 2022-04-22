Track and field: Prairie Ridge’s Rylee Lydon shines at McHenry County Meet

RICHMOND – Prairie Ridge’s Rylee Lydon cruised to a substantial victory in the 200 meters, completing a perfect night – four individual events and four championships – Thursday at the McHenry County Track and Field Meet at Richmond-Burton.
Lydon started her meet with a record performance in the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 8 3/4 inches on her final attempt, then went on to win the long jump, 400 and 200 for 40 individual points for the Wolves.
It wasn’t quite enough to help the Wolves catch McHenry for the girls team title. The Warriors took first with 128, followed by Prairie Ridge (120), Jacobs (102) and Crytal Lake South (69).
Crystal Lake Central won the boys team title with 111 points, followed by Cary-Grove (82), Woodstock (74) and McHenry (69).
Both Huntley teams did not compete, which opened the doors for tighter competitions.
[ Photos: McHenry County Track and Field Meet ]
Lydon was only 3 inches off the long jump meet record, 0.38 of a second off the 400 record and 0.02 off the 200 record.
“It was a pretty solid night,” said Lydon, the defending Class 3A 400 state champion. “It was very good. The high jump went really well with a new [personal record]. That was a nice surprise.
“I’ve been pretty consistent with my jumps so far, staying in the 5-7, 5-8 range. That’s been pretty reassuring for my confidence. I hope to stay consistent.”
McHenry’s girls got a win in the 4x100 relay with Angellina Bakewell, Bryanna Kelley, Molara Fashola and Kelly Huerta and scored 18 points in the 800 with Alyssa Moore and Peyton Stinger finishing 1-2.
“Fantastic. Beyond our expectations,” Warrriors coach Kyle Owens said. “We talked about managing the little things to help us today. We did that during the meet to take the next big step.
“They took it to heart and performed their tails off.”
Woodstock North’s Bella Borta won the 100 high and 300 low hurdles, grabbing school records in both races.
Central’s boys scored big in both hurdles races to get some distance on Cary-Grove. Central’s Jonathan Tegel won the 110 high and 300 intermediate hurdles, only seven months after tearing his right ACL. The Tigers’ Gavin Wong was second in the 110 highs.
Central also went 2-3 in the 800 with Danny Hamill and Karson Hollander finishing behind Jacobs’ Isaac Pepin, whose put on a big kick at the end to edge them both out.
“It was just a team effort,” said Tigers coach Brian Seaver, as Hollander was running the 1,600. “Like this guy (pointing to Hollander). He ran the 3,200 (second), the 800 (third) and now he’s running this (1,600, where he was second). That’s very rare. None of these guys did that.”
Prairie Ridge’s Will Gelon won the 3,200 and 1,600. Cary-Grove’s Zach Petko won the shot put and discus, while his teammates Reece Ihenacho (second in discus) and Aaron Caspary (third in shot) also got the Trojans big points.
Woodstock North’s Mark Duenas won the 100 and 200, and Woodstock’s Tim Maidment won the long jump, was second in the 200 and third in the 100.
NOTE: Because of internet problems with athletic.net, there are three events missing in the results, although the team scores are correct.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
McHenry County Meet
Team scores: 1. Crystal Lake Central 111, 2. Cary-Grove 82, 3. Woodstock 74, 4. McHenry 69, 5. Woodstock North 68, 6. Jacobs 67, 7. Richmond-Burton 55, 8. Crystal Lake South 44, 9. Prairie Ridge 43, 10. Johnsburg 25, 11. Marengo 10, 12. Marian Central 8, 13. Harvard 4.
4x800 relay: 1. Jacobs (Adam Lakeman, Matt Andreano, Mitch Ruffin, Zach Osmanski) 8:26.77, 2. CL Central 8:36.68, 3 McHenry 8:40.73, 4. Cary-Grove 8:43.93, 5. Woodstock 8:50.03, 6. Prairie Ridge 9:06.54, 7. Marengo 9:12.28, 8. Harvard 9:27.62.
4x100 relay: 1. Richmond-Burton (Landon Jacoby, Dan Kalinowski, Jack Martens, Sean Rockwell) 44.85, 2. Woodstock North 44.87, 3. Jacobs 45.57, 4. CL Central 46.42, 5. McHenry 46.46, 6. Johnsburg 46.60, 7. CL South 47.00, 8. Prairie Ridge 47.74.
3,200 meters: 1. Will Gelon (Prairie Ridge) 9:42.96, 2. Karson Hollander (CLC) 9:51.46, 3. Aiden DeMuth (Jac) 9:56.20, 4. Elijah Marszalek (Jac) 9:58.44, 5. Ian Barnes (CG) 10:08.14, 6. Aiden Shulfer (CLC) 10:33.54, 7. Dylan Hanson (Wdk) 10:42.35, 8. Ethan Waddell (CG) 10:57.30.
110 high hurdles: 1. Jonathan Tegel (CLC) 15.83, 2. Gavin Wang (CLC) 16.17, 3. Jared Kniola (Wdk) 16.48, 4. Carter Alvarado (CLS) 16.72, 5. Devan McTague (Jac) 17.26, 6. Giovanni Young (WN) 17.39, 7. Tanner Thompson (RB) 17.46, 8. Gavin Henriques (CG) 17.90.
100 meters: 1. Mark Duenas (WN) 11.36, 2. Jason Penza (CLC) 11.42, 3. Tim Maidment (Wdk) 11.45, 4. Eli Shoufer (PR) 11.48, 5. Chris Carreno (WN) 11.51, 6. Nick Donald (Jac) 11.56, 7. Griffin Buehler (CLC) 11.60, 8. Caleb Ramirez (CG) 11.60.
800 meters: 1. Isaac Pepin (Jac) 2:02.68, 2. Danny Hamill (CLC) 2:02.96, 3. Hollander (CLC) 2:03.16, 4. Enrique Robles (McH) 2:05.53, 5. Anthony Zamudio (CG) 2:05.74, 6. Daniel Llanquiman (PR) 2:06.34, 7. Jack Johnson (CLS) 2:08.11, 8. Mario Lopez (Mgo) 2:09.19.
4x200 relay: 1. Cary-Grove (Justin Freeman, Jacob Thompson, Ramirez, Logan Hubka) 1:33.49, 2. Woodstock North 1:33.62, 3. Woodstock 1:35.95, 4. McHenry 1:36.43, 5. Jacobs 1:36.39, 6. Johnsburg 1:36.81, 7. CL Central 1:38.07, 8. CL South 1:38.54.
400 meters: 1. Joe Miller (RB) 50.44, 2. S. Rockwell (RB) 51.68, 3. Connor Mobeck (Jac) 52.26, 4. James Durcan (CLC) 53.40, 5. Forrest Hull (Jbg) 53.71, 6. Liam Simons (CG) 53.88, 7. Alex Wickersheim (Wdk) 54.66, 8. Blake Marunde (CLS) 54.94.
300 int. hurdles: 1. Tegel (CLC) 41.90, 2. Carter Alvarado (CLS) 42.69, 3. Kniola (Wdk) 43.46, 4. Creighton (WN) 43.55, 5. McTague (Jac) 43.84, 6. Wang (CLC) 44.65, 7. Ryan Wisniewski (RB) 45.61, 8. Landon Zagorski (McH) 45.63.
Shot put: 1. Zach Petko (CG) 52-1.25, Jacob Webster (McH) 45-8.75, 3. Aaron Caspary (CG) 45-4/75, 4. Luke Zunkel (McH) 43.5.75, 5. Will Seibert (Jac) 41-6.5, 6. Ryne Salas (CLS) 39-8.25, 7. Jacob Gray (RB) 39-5.5, 8. Jacob McConnell (WN) 38-2.5.
Discus: 1. Petko (CG) 154-2, 2. Reece Ihenacho (CG) 141-11.25, 3. Jacob McConnell (WN) 135-9.5, 4. Zunkel (McH) 128-9.25, 4. Salas (CLS) 126-1.25, 6. Luis Gomez (Hvd) 119-4.75, 7. Max Smits (McH) 112-3.75, 8. Conor Benz (Jbg) 109-2.75.
High jump: 1. Jack Novelle (Wdk) 6-2.75, 2 (tie). Anthony Kirchhoff (Mgo), Hayden Stone (McH) 6-0.75, 4. Philip Wasilowski (McH) 5.10.75, 5 (tie). Ryan Steponaitis (Wdk), Ryan Saranzak (RB) 5-8.75, 7. James Kaunas (Jbg) 5-6.75, 8. Philip Nowik (CG) 5-6.75.
Long jump: 1. Maidment (Wdk) 20-5.25, 2. Tristan Rockwell (RB) 20-4.25, 3. Nate Van Witzenburg (CLS) 20-1.5, 4. Jacob Motz (CG) 19-10.5, 5. Penza (CLC) 19-0.25, 6. Dominic Aragona (MC) 18-6, 7. Matt Rudnick (Jbg) 18-1.75, 8. Ramirez (CG) 18-1.
Triple jump: 1. Kaunas (Jbg) 43-2.5, 2. T. Rockwell (RB) 42-10.5, 3. Van Witzenburg (CLS) 40-8.5, 4. Motz (CG) 40-4.75, 5. Aragona (MC) 39-3.25, 6. Penza (CLC) 39-2.5, 7. Kevin Fist (PR) 37-11.5, 8. McTague (Jac) 37-6.
Pole vault: 1. Zach Galvicius (McH) 14-6,75, 2 (tie). Creighton (WN), Gavin Fujino (CLC) 11-3.75, 4. Max Hodory (Wdk) 10-9.75, 5. Ben Stech (PR) 10-9.75, 6. Sam Schroll (CLC) 10-4.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
McHenry County Meet
Team scores: 1. McHenry 128, 2. Prairie Ridge 120, 3. Jacobs 102, 4. Crystal Lake South 69, 5. Johnsburg 61, 6. Woodstock 52.33, 7. Crystal Lake Central 47, 8. Woodstock North 43.33, 9. Richmond-Burton 39, 10. Marian Central 19, 11. Marengo 16.33.
4x800 relay: 1. CL South (Jacquelie Buehler, Addie Frisch, Bella Gonzalez, Abby Machesky) 9:57.24, 2. Prairie Ridge 10:03.95, 3. Jacobs 10:12.22, 4. McHenry 11:32.55, 5. Woodstock 12:43.88.
4x100 relay: 1. McHenry (Angelina Bakewell, Bryanna Kelley, Molara Fashola, Kelly Huerta) 50.99, 2. Prairie Ridge 51.08, 3. Jacobs 52.37, 4. Johnsburg 52.89, 5. Marian Central 53.02, 6. CL Central 53.56, 7. Richmond-Burton 53.77, 8. Marengo 54.63.
3,200 meters: 1. Jolene Cashmore (Jbg) 12:03.39, 2. Bailey Schwartz (Jac) 12:14.09, Brynn Matthei (CLC) 12:25.33, 4. Christina Beyer (Jac) 12:55.65, 5. Alexia Spatz (RB) 13:03.89, 6. Brieannah James (CLS) 13:04.74, 7. Gianna Pinta (CLS) 13:19.26, 8. Ireland Dunnett (Wdk) 13:24.70.
100 high hurdles: 1. Bella Borta (WN) 17.26, 2. Jillian Meyer (Jbg) 18.09, 3. Emily Albrecht (Wdk) 18.42, 4. Sarah Marrs (Jac) 19.45, 5. Bakewell (McH) 19.62, 6. Samantha Schemmel (McH) 19.77,7. Skylar Herrmann (Jac) 19.99, 8. Anika Frable (RB) 20.03.
100 meters: 1. Caitlyn Casella (Jbg) 12.86, 2. Huerta (McH) 13.09, 3. Lilly Alberts (RB) 13.13, 4. Molly Willis (PR) 13.32, 5. Marissa Pautz (Jac) 13.47, 6. Ashley Ciezadlo (CLS) 13.49, 7. Alexa Calbow (Mgo) 13.50, 8. Kelley (McH) 13.59.
800 meters: 1. Alyssa Moore (McH) 2:26.12, 2. Peyton Stinger (McH) 2:29.74, 3. Bridget Jewell (PR) 2:31.02, 4. Annie Ferrero (CLC) 2:32.20, 5. Madeline Osmanski (Jac) 2:33.43, 6. Anna McDermott (CLS) 2:36.45, 7. Kathleen Kania (Jac) 2:37.52, 8. Grace Turman (PR) 2:40.19.
4x200 relay: 1. Prairie Ridge (Willis, Anna Borg, Katherine Jewell, Kaitlyn Harmke) 1:47.94, 2. McHenry 1:48.72, 3. Jacobs 1:49.53, 4. Marengo 1:52.23, 5. CL Central 1:55.38, 6. Richmond-Burton 1:55.84, 7. CL South 1:57.59, 8. Marian Central 2:03.18.
400 meters: 1. Rylee Lydon (PR) 57.74, 2. Frisch (CLS) 1:02.18, 3. Gorman (Jac) 1:04.93, 4. Ella Tamburrino (Jac) 1:05.17, 5. Bella Zecchin (MC) 1:05.13, 6. Buehler (CLS) 1:05.47, 7. Faith Wilder (PR) 1:07.19, 8. Kierstin Carey (Wdk) 1:07.66.
300 low hurdles: 1. Borta (WN) 50.39, 2. Bakewell (McH) 51.52, 3. Schemmel (McH) 52.95, 4. Gersch (RB) 53.23, 5. Meyer (Jbg) 55.21, 6. Herrmann (Jac) 55.99, 7. Betsy Gessert (Wdk) 59.71, 8. Abby Shirley (WN) 1:00.16.
Shot put: 1. Chloe Benz (Jbg) 33-6.5, 2. Amanda Schaffer (Jac) 33-0, 3. Ashley Janeczko (WN) 31-2, 4. Ally Spencer (McH) 29-10.25, 5. Beata Helland (PR) 29-5.5, 6. Olivia Dozier (Wdk) 29-3.5, 7. Anna Crenshaw (Wdk) 28-8, 8. Caroline Maye (McH) 28-6.5.
Discus: 1. Cayla Hertzog (Wdk) 108-9.75, Benz (Jbg) 102-8.25, 3. Spencer (McH) 95-0.25, 4. Maye (McH) 87-9.5, 5. Brynna Wheeler (PR) 86-9.25, 6. Olivia Dozier (Wdk) 86-2.25, 7. Helland (PR) 81-2, 8. Janeczko (WN) 78-2.5.
High jump: 1. Lydon (PR) 5-8.75 (meet record), 2 (tie). Michael Almeida (Mgo), Lexi Hansen (WN), Hailey Steponaitis (Wdk) 4-11, 5. Ryee Hardersen (Jbg) 4-11, 6. Paige Bogenski (McH) 4-11, 7 (tie). Danielle Pouska (Jac), Baylle Fee (Jac), Lily Bures (MC) 4-9.
Long jump: 1. Lydon (PR) 17-11, 2. Avery Munn (CLC) 15-8.25, 3. Bakewell (McH) 15-7.5, 4. Kaitlyn Harmke (PR) 15-5.5, 5. Amelia Reiche (MC) 15-3.5, 6. Grasser (McH) 15-0.75, 7. Elissa Furlan (RB) 14-10.25, 8. Zecchin (MC) 14-7.25.
Triple jump: 1. Ciezadlo (CLS) 33-7.5, 2. Angelina Gersch (RB) 33-7.25, 3. Munn (CLC) 33-3.5, 4. Emily Albrecht (Wdk) 32-6.5, 5. 5. Abbey Zaletel (CLC) 32-2.25, 6. Willis (PR) 30-9.25, 7. Dani Hansen (WN) 30-7.75, 8. Emma Keesey (McH) 30-1.75.
Pole vault: 1. Haylee Yelle (PR) 10-4, 2 (tie). Zaletel (CLC), D. Hansen (WN) 7-8.5, 4 (tie). Adeline Gorman (Jac), Adriana Bowers (Wdk), Bogenski (McH) 7-2.5, 7 (tie). Fashola (McH), Sohini Lawrence (Jac), Savannah Griffin (Wdk) 6-8.75.