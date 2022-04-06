High school sports roundup for Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Richmond-Burton’s Hailey Holtz struck out 15 and did not allow a hit in a 6-0 Kishwaukee River Conference victory over Woodstock on Tuesday in Richmond.
Taylor Davison homered twice and drove in three runs for the Rockets as R-B improved to 3-1 and 1-0 in conference play. Norah Spittler and Sydney Hird had a pair of hits each for the Rockets.
Crystal Lake Central 6, Jacobs 5 (9 inn.): At Crystal Lake, Olivia Shaw threw three scoreless innings of relief and delivered a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth as the Tigers defeated Jacobs in a nine-inning Fox Valley Conference game.
Central’s Payton Kramer doubled to lead off the ninth for the Tigers (3-1, 1-0 FVC) and moved to third on a ground ball. With two outs, Shaw ended the game with a single.
Shaw was 4 for 5 with three RBIs with a home run. Giada Motto and Gianna Carone also homered for the Tigers. Shaw struck out four in the final three innings.
CiCi DiSilvio was 2 for 5 with two RBIs and a double for Jacobs (0-2, 0-1). Arya Patel had a double and two RBIs, while Caitlin Cook was 2 for 3 and Taylor Lynch was 2 for 4.
Cary-Grove 12, Crystal Lake South 5: At Crystal Lake, Madilynn Crick was 3 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs to help the Trojans (3-2, 2-0 FVC) past the Gators in their FVC game.
Gwenn Moran was 3 for 4 with a triple and one RBI. Emily Green was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Katelyn O’Malley had two hits and an RBI.
Rebecca Weaver also drove in a run and struck out nine for the win.
South’s Alexis Pupillo homered twice and knocked in three runs for the Gators (1-3, 0-1). Kennedy Grippo had two hits and scored twice.
Hampshire 16, Dundee-Crown 1 (4 inn.): At Carpentersville, Elyse Garcia doubled, homered and drove in four runs as the Whip-Purs (3-2, 1-0 FVC) defeated the Chargers in their FVC game.
Garcia was 3 for 3, Kayla Valdez was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and Abby Lentz was 3 for 5 with two RBIs.
Lily Sippel was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Noelle Scott was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Scott struck out three batters in four innings for the win.
Annabelle Pederson got one of three hits for the Chargers (1-3, 0-2) and knocked in their lone run.
Marengo 4, Woodstock North 2: At Marengo, sophomore Lilly Kunzer did it all in the Indians’ win over the visiting Thunder.
Kunzer struck out 10 and had a pair of doubles to lead Marengo (6-0, 1-0 KRC) in the KRC contest. Fellow sophomore Emily White drove in a pair for the Indians.
Alyssa Carlin and Addison Salazar drove in runs for North (0-2, 0-1).
Burlington Central 15, Prairie Ridge 3 (5 innings): At Crystal Lake, Alyssa Becker drove in three for the Rockets (1-0, 1-0 FVC) in their FVC game. Makayla McEwen and Lauren Knief both drove in two in the win.
Emily Harlow hit a homer for the Wolves (1-1, 0-1). Elena Smith went 2 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI.
BOYS TENNIS
Huntley 6, St. Charles East 1: At Huntley, the Red Raiders swept doubles and took two of three in singles to defeat the visiting Saints in a non-conference season opener. No. 1 doubles team of Ben Hein and Matt Grubbs set the with a 6-0, 6-1 win. No. 2 doubles Varun Parath and Jonathan Stec also won in straight sets as did Jack Coleman and Colin Stanley (No. 3) and Jack Galloway and Ryan Kruk (No. 4). Ani Mehra (No. 2) and Frankie Scarpelli (No. 3) earned singles wins for the Red Raiders.
Hampshire 5, Woodstock 2: At Hampshire, Brett Neuhart (No. 1) and Vince Perez (No. 2) won their singles matches in straight sets for the Blue Streaks. Hampshire swept the doubles matches and won at No. 3 singles.
Cary-Grove 7, Dundee-Crown 0: At Cary, the Trojans swept the Chargers to open the Fox Valley Conference season. Sam Kedzior (No. 1), Noah Marrano (No. 2) and Lewis Johnson (No. 3) took the singles matches for Cary. Brendan Burtschi and Bryce Schectmann (No. 1), Tom Fornelli and Daniel Jauch (No. 2), Nick Nemeth and Derek Passaglia (No 3) and Jacob Kantayya and Chris Weber (No. 4) captured the doubles matches for the Trojans.
GIRLS SOCCER
Johnsburg 7, Harvard 0: At Johnsburg, Mackenzie McQuiston scored four first-half goals in leading Johnsburg to the Kishwaukee River Conference win over the visiting Hornets. Johnsburg (1-4, 1-0) scored six times in the first half in its first win of the season. Molly Wetzel, Wynne Oeffling and Kaylee Fouke also scored for Johnsburg. Sophie Person earned the shutout in goal.
Huntley 4, Marian Central Catholic 0: At Marian Central, the Red Raiders scored four times in the second half for the nonconference win. Grace Helzer, Ava Trudeau, Maddie Cummings and Hanna Helzer scored for Huntley. Nova Rothlisberger earned the shutout for Huntley (2-1-1). Marian fell to 1-2.
McHenry 3, Grayslake North 3: At McHenry, the Warriors and Knights played to the nonconference draw. Sophia Gasmann, Elena Carlos and Sarah Duginske scored the Warriors. Makenna Harvey made six saves for McHenry.
Libertyville 9, Cary-Grove 0: At Libertyville, the host Wildcats defeated the Trojans (1-4) in the nonconference match.
Crystal Lake South 2, Grant 0: At Crystal Lake, Megan Langdon scored a pair of goals in the nonconference win for the Gators. The victory was the first one at home this season for South (2-2-1).
Lake Zurich 2, Jacobs 0: At Lake Zurich, Kristen Silenzi made six saves for the Golden Eagles (2-2-1) in their nonconference loss.
Woodstock North 11, Marengo 0: At Marengo, Keatyn Velasquez made a dozen saves in defeat for the Indians in the Kishwaukee River Conference contest with the Thunder.
BASEBALL
McHenry 2, Hononegah 0: At Rockton, Cole Kersten tossed six shutout innings and contributed a double in the nonconference win for McHenry. Connor Rodgers had an RBI in a two-run fourth inning for McHenry.
Woodstock 17, Harvard 1 (4 innings): At Woodstock, an eight-run first followed by an eight-run third propelled the Blue Streaks to the Kishwaukee River Conference win. Travis Cote and Kaden Bogott each drove in three runs for Woodstock (3-2, 1-0). Ben Baker yielded just one hit to Caden Scott of Harvard.
Richmond-Burton 10, Woodstock North 4: At Woodstock, Joseph Mrowiec struck out 11 over five-plus innings, and Ethan Schoeps homered and drove in two for the Rockets in a Kishwaukee River Conference game. Hayden Christiansen drove in a pair for R-B (6-3, 1-0).
Buffalo Grove 9, Prairie Ridge 6: At Crystal Lake, the visiting Bison broke away from the host Wolves with a four-run fifth and a three-run sixth. Tyler Vasey had three hits and two RBIs for Prairie Ridge (2-4) in the nonconference game. Jack Tobin had a pair of doubles and drove in two for the Wolves.
Cary-Grove 9, Belvidere North 1: At Cary, Zack LaBrec and Logan Leach starred on the mound for the Trojans in the nonconference win. Toby Splitt smacked a three-run homer and Brendan Carter had three hits for C-G (3-2-1).
JUCO Baseball
McHenry County College 6-6, College of Lake County 2-1: At Grayslake, the Scots scored four times in the fifth inning to take the road win in Game 1. Dylan Petrey went the distance, allowing two hits while striking out eight. Tyler Castro had a pair of triples and drove in a run for MCC.
The doubleheader sweep was completed thanks to 5⅓ strong innings from Michael Moore, who allowed four hits and struck out seven in the win. Ben Peltz had two hits and drove in a run. Jaden Hackbarth also had a pair of hits for the Scots (16-8).
JUCO Softball
McHenry County College 4-4, College of Lake County 1-1: At Grayslake, Haley Barnes had a double and went seven strong from the circle in the Game 1 win of the doubleheader. Piper Benedict homered to pace the Scots. Barnes struck out four allowing only five hits.
Chloe Vermett scattered 10 hits in Game 2 but allowed only one run as the Scots completed the doubleheader sweep of the Lancers. Peyton Atwater had three hits and drove in a run for MCC (2-4).