High school sports roundup for Saturday, March 19

Huntley leadoff man Ryan Bakes was 5 for 7 with two homers and four RBIs as the Red Raiders split games Saturday in Edwardsville.
The Red Raiders opened the day with a 19-3 victory over Moline. Later in the day, Edwardsville scored four times in the seventh inning for a 5-4 walk-off win over Huntley.
Bakes was 3 for 4 with four RBIs, four runs and two homers in the first game. He was 2 for 3 with a triple in the second game.
A.J. Putty was 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs in the win over Moline. C.J. Filipek and Nick Martino also drove in two runs each in that game.
Sophomore Malachi Paplanus got the win with three innings and one earned run. He struck out one and allowed four hits.
In the loss to Edwardsville, Brayden Bakes was 2 for 3 with two runs and one RBI. Joey Garlin was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Brandon Hanley did not have a hit, but knocked in two runs. Huntley is 2-1.
GIRLS SOCCER
Byron 5, Marengo 0: At Byron, the Indians fell in their nonconference game against the Tigers.
Hampshire 7, Streamwood 0: At Streamwood, the Whip-Purs (2-0) rolled past the Sabres and have outscored their opponents, 14-0, in two games.
BOYS LACROSSE
Grant 12, Crystal Lake South 9: At Fox Lake, the Gators (0-3) dropped their nonconference game to the Bulldogs.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Crystal Lake Central co-op 19, Lake Zurich 0: At Lake Zurich, Colleen Dunlea and Piper LeFevre each scored four goals as the Tigers’ co-op team (1-1) defeated the Bears.
Lauren Hughes and Maddie Lieflander added three goals apiece, Fiona Lemke scored twice and Addison Bechler, Mary Sessoms and Payton Seibert all had one goal.
Dunlea had three assists, LeFevre and Bechler had two assists, and Sessoms and Lemke had an assist each.
St. Francis 17, McHenry 2: At Wheaton, the Warriors fell to the Spartans in their game.
BOYS WATER POLO
Niles West 8, McHenry 6: The Warriors lost a close one to the Wolves in their nonconference game.