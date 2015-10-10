High school football: Grayslake North uses big plays to beat Woodstock

WOODSTOCK – Woodstock led Grayslake North in the number of offensive plays run, 46 to 42, and time of possession. The Knights, however, made the big scoring plays on the night that led to their 35-14 victory.

Senior quarterback Jacob Wright led the way for the Knights with 196 yards rushing on only nine attempts, including touchdown runs of 77 and 73 yards.

The game could not have started off better for Woodstock (2-5) as Garrett Boyle recovered North's fumble on the opening kickoff at the 13-yard line. However, the Woodstock drive stalled after three plays and their 29-yard field goal attempt sailed wide right.

It only took Grayslake North (4-3) four plays to go 80 yards as Wright faked a handoff and scampered 77 yards on a quarterback delay.

In the second quarter, the Blue Streak offense got on track, alternating between running backs Jacob Sumner and Nicholas Sundberg. Quarterback Nathan Hogue completed three straight passes to put his team in scoring position. Sumner put Woodstock's first points on the board with a 1-yard plunge to get them within 14-7.

Hogue was filling in for Zach Cullom at quarterback. Cullom suffered a strained MCL last week, but should return to the lineup next week against Champaign Centennial.

Blue Streak coach Tommy Thompson applauded Hogue's play.

"I thought that Nathan did an outstanding job of stepping in and leading the offense, kudos to him," Thompson said.

Hogue completed 10 passes on 21 attempts for 93 yards.

Grayslake only ran four offensive plays in the third quarter. One of those plays was Wright's second scoring run, this one 73 yards. The Knights capped off their scoring on a blocked punt return for a touchdown.

For Woodstock, junior running back Jacob Sumner had 111 total yards including catching five of Hogue's completions.

Despite the loss, Thompson was happy with his team's effort.

"This team has had great effort and attitude the entire year going all the way back to the summer," Thompson said. "We just need to take care of some of the small stuff, the fundamentals to keep improving."

Grayslake North 35 , Woodstock 14

Grayslake North 14 7 14 0 35

Woodstock 0 14 0 0 00

How They Scored:

First Quarter

GN-Wright 77 run (Rhodes kick) 10:24

GN-Oladunmoye 15 run (Rhodes kick) 5:00

Second Quarter

W-Sumner 1 run (Brown kick) 9:03

GN-Oladunmoye 15 run (Rhodes kick) 3:28

W-Sumner 13 yd pass from Hogue (Brown kick) :26

Third Quarter

GN-Wright 73 run (Rhodes kick) 6:05

GN-Bock 35 yd Blocked punt return (Rhodes kick) 2:45

Individual Statistics

Rushing- Grayslake North: Wright 9-196, Oladunmoye 19-119, Hochstein 5-34, Gawenda 3-14, Geary 2-9, Aikin 1-6 Total 39-378 Woodstock: Sumner 15-54, Sundberg 8-26, Boyle 7-25, N.Thompson 2-20, Hogue 4-17 Total 36-142

Passing- Grayslake North: Wright 0-3-0 Woodstock: Hogue 10-21-3-93 yd

Receiving-Woodstock: Sumner 5-57, N.Thompson 2-22, Kruse 2-12, Brown 1-2 Total 10-93

Total Team Yards: Grayslake North 378, Woodstock 235

Sophomore Score: Woodstock 14, Grayslake North 12