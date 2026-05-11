Raue Center for the Arts - A Month of Music, Comedy & Community at Raue Center For The Arts (Provide)

May is packed at Raue Center, with can’t-miss concerts, comedy, and community events lighting up the stage all month long.

Rock Legends Come to Life

On Saturday, May 16 at 7 p.m., Feels Like The First Time, America’s #1 Tribute to Foreigner, brings the arena-rock anthems of the great ‘70s-‘80s band to life. America’s Foreigner tribute act will heat up the “Cold as Ice” Illinois night with a series of “Hot Blooded” songs, including “Jukebox Hero,” “Urgent,” and “I Wanna Know What Love Is.” Recommended for ages 12+.

Laughs for Every Generation

Lucy’s Comedy (May 22) continues its long-running tradition of top-tier stand-up.

(May 22) continues its long-running tradition of top-tier stand-up. For something interactive, GreenRoom Improv (May 23) delivers fast-paced, family-friendly comedy where anything can happen.

Music, Community & Special Events

Bob Blazier Run For The Arts (May 3) supported local arts programming.

supported local arts programming. Membership Appreciation Night (May 7) featured exclusive savings and perks.

featured exclusive savings and perks. Encore Youth Orchestra (May 9) showcased rising young musicians.

Yet To Come in May:

Chicagoland Voices (May 18) presents an inspiring choral concert.

presents an inspiring choral concert. Free Open Mic Night (May 21) highlights local talent.

Make it a May to remember! From classic rock tributes to laugh-out-loud comedy and community favorites, Raue Center For The Arts offers something for everyone this May. Grab your tickets and experience it live!

For more information, or to purchase tickets, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

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