Raue Center for the Arts - Join Raue Center for Member Appreciation Night on May 7! (Provided)

Because our members deserve a night in the spotlight, Raue Center For The Arts is proud to celebrate our incredible RaueNOW Members with a special Member Appreciation Night this spring! Join us for an evening dedicated to YOU—the supporters who make our stages shine and our programs thrive.

This special event takes place on Thursday, May 7, 2026—in person from 4 to 7 p.m. or online from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Exclusive Event Night Savings

Members save 37% off tickets

Non-members save 20% off tickets

Members will receive 37% off tickets, while non-members can save 20%. Guests can visit the Raue Center Box Office from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., or shop online from 8 p.m. to midnight at rauecenter.org using code ON37MAD.

But the evening is about more than discounts. Raue Center will also announce brand new shows and upcoming events, giving members and guests the first look at exciting additions to the theater’s calendar. It’s a chance to celebrate the arts, connect with fellow supporters, and plan your next great night out.

Enjoy special pricing, member-only perks, and a festive atmosphere as we share exciting updates about what’s coming next at Raue Center For The Arts. Whether you’re a longtime supporter or brand new to the Raue family, it’s the perfect night to save big and celebrate the arts together.

Not a member yet? Join RaueNOW and unlock the deepest discount of the night—plus year-round savings, no per-ticket fees, and exclusive access all season long.

Mark your calendar and stay tuned for full event details. We can’t wait to celebrate with you!

For more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

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