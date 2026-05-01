Farmers Market+ At The Dole - The Dole Offers Wide Variety of Special Events in May! (Provided)

May at The Dole offers a vibrant mix of music, art, and community-centered events, making it one of the most dynamic months of the year at this historic destination location.

May 1 - brings a special performance by John Primer. This lively event pairs Blues music with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and raffles, all in support of local senior services—blending entertainment with impact.

May 8 - Creativity takes the spotlight during the D47 Spring Art Show, where student work from across the district is showcased in a family-friendly gallery setting. Free to enter.

May 9 - “Blooms & Bubbles,” a festive Mother’s Day experience featuring mimosa flights, a live performance by Karen Shook, curated vendors, and interactive experiences like a build-your-own bouquet bar. If you feel inclined, Botox will also be offered. Visit the website for more details.

May 22 - Art returns with the popular NMP’s 4th Friday’s Art Show, featuring multiple exhibits, live music on two stages, and a lively, social atmosphere.

May 24 - The outdoor season officially begins with opening day of the Farmers Market+, a multi-award-winning market filled with local farmers, food purveyors, and artisans. The market continues thru the end of October, signaling the return of a beloved weekly tradition.

May 26 - Last but not least, a true highlight of the month is Play-Day at The Dole, welcoming students from all 13 schools in Crystal Lake School D47. This large-scale event transforms The Dole into a hub of activity with games, food trucks, dancing with DJ Dave of EMDJ’s, a photo booth, and more, celebrating the last day of school for students and families across the district and underscoring The Dole’s role as a gathering place for the community.

From student showcases to signature events, May at The Dole brings the community together through culture, creativity, and connection.

For more information and tickets, visit: thedole.org/events .

The Dole Mansion

401 Country Club Road

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: (815) 455-8000

www.thedole.org

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