Raue Center for the Arts - Live Music, Big Laughs & Can’t-Miss Nights at Raue Center in May–June 2026 (Provided)

Spring heats up at Raue Center For The Arts with a stacked lineup of live music tributes, side-splitting comedy, family-friendly fun, and community favorites all across May and June 2026. Whether you’re reliving classic rock, laughing with friends, or cheering on local talent, there’s something unforgettable waiting for you in Crystal Lake.

May kicks off with iconic tribute concerts, including:

Young Hearts: A Rod Stewart Tribute starring the award-winning Doug Varty (May 1), followed by the immersive sights and sounds of Think Floyd USA (May 2). Rock fans won’t want to miss Feels Like The First Time, America’s #1 Foreigner tribute (May 16), or RIO, the ultimate Duran Duran throwback (May 29). The music continues into June with Spies of the World: A Grateful Dead Experience on June 5.

Comedy lovers are spoiled for choice, from the brutally relatable Stand-Up Momedy Show (May 8) to the always-popular Lucy’s Comedy (May 22), family-friendly laughs with GreenRoom Improv (May 23), and a special Father’s Day warm-up with For Fathers Comedy on June 19.

Plus, don’t miss community favorites like the Bob Blazier Run for the Arts (May 3), Open Mic Night (May 21), and a mind-bending evening of illusion and wit with master magician John Westford (May 30).

Tickets are on sale now, with RaueNOW Members saving 30% on most shows with no per-ticket fee. All-in pricing applies.

From legendary music to laugh-out-loud comedy and hometown traditions, Raue Center is the place to be this May and June. Grab your tickets and make it a night out you’ll be talking about long after the curtain falls.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

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