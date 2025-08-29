Sewer & Drain Education: Everything Homeowners Need To Know

Duane Blanton Plumbing, Sewer, Heating & Cooling believes that knowledge is the first step to keeping your home’s plumbing in top shape. Understanding your options for preventing backflow, clearing clogs, or sewer repair can save you time, money, and stress. Here is more information:

1. Sewer backflow prevention. Sewer backflow prevention uses a device in your sewer line to stop wastewater from flowing back into your home. This is vital for preventing raw sewage from contaminating your property during pressure changes or flooding, which avoids significant property damage, serious health risks, and costly cleanup. A certified plumber should test the device at least annually and after major plumbing work or storms. A professional test will determine if the preventer is functional, needs maintenance, or requires replacement.

2. Hydrojetting. Hydrojetting is an advanced pipe cleaning method that uses high-pressure water streams, often up to 4,000 PSI, to remove blockages like grease buildup and tree roots. Considered more thorough than traditional snaking, this technique scours the entire inner surface of the pipes, which helps prevent future clogs. The process begins with a camera inspection to identify the location and nature of the blockage, followed by the high-pressure cleaning and a final camera check to ensure the line is clear.

3. Trenchless repairs. Unlike traditional trenched sewer line repair, which requires digging a large trench across your yard to expose and replace the pipes, trenchless methods work from inside the existing pipe with minimal digging. This modern approach avoids major disruption to landscaping, is completed faster, and often reduces labor costs. Trenchless repair is an ideal, durable solution for issues like frequent clogs or root intrusion, providing a fix without widespread property damage.

For expert solutions to any sewer or drain issue, contact the professionals at Duane Blanton Plumbing, Sewer, Heating & Cooling. Schedule a service by calling (847) 282-3707 or by booking online at https://duaneblantonplumbing.com/ .

Duane Blanton Plumbing, Sewer, Heating & Cooling

600 Long Lake Dr

Round Lake, IL 60073

Ph: (847) 282-3707

myblantonservices.com

Duane Blanton Plumbing Sewer Heating & Cooling logo