Don’t Miss Out On Your Chance to Support the Arts

Help us celebrate the incredible life and legacy of Bob Blazier, “Mr. Crystal Lake,” with the 5K run that bears his name. Register now and join us for the 28th annual Bob Blazier Run for the Arts on Sunday, May 4, 2025 at 8 a.m.!

Help keep Bob’s name and legacy thriving in 2025 and beyond. Lace-up your shoes and run, walk, or simply show up to make your mark on our community and show that the arts truly matter.

Register at https://raceroster.com/events/2025/99950/bob-blazier-run-for-the-arts-2025.

Create a 6x6 Mini-Masterpiece for the Arts!

Raue Center’s 6×6 PROJECT fundraiser and online art auction/exhibition celebrates another year of supporting arts with Art! All proceeds benefit Raue Center’s fine arts education programs, Mission Imagination and Raue Center School For The Arts.

Canvases are available through May 13 for a $5 donation at Raue Center or any of their partner locations, including Makity Make, Creative Arts, Out of the Box, PianoTrends, Reprographics, and Material Things. Artists of all ages and abilities are invited to participate by creating original works of art, in a variety of mediums, on 6×6-inch canvases. Completed canvases are due May 13, 2025.

All artwork submitted to the 6×6 PROJECT will be available for viewing and bidding online at auctria.com starting June 1, 2025. Artists and the public are cordially invited to our Reception on June 14, 2025, from 5:30-8 p.m. to mix, mingle, and bid on your favorite pieces!

Explore Crystal Lake at night! Watch for more details as The Night Owl Bike Ride returns again in early August 2025.

For more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org