New Shows On Sale Now!

Join us on Friday, February 21, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. in our onstage blues lounge, with a bar and dance floor, for an evening of original music with the terrific Chicago band The Claudettes. They deliver a unique blend of blues, jazz, and rockabilly with Emmy-winning songwriter Johnny Iguana (composer of the score for the smash hit FX/Hulu series The Bear). The Minneapolis Star-Tribune calls The Claudettes “A skewed cabaret band of blues, jazz, and rockabilly…a sensibility that feels equal parts James Dean and David Lynch.”

Enjoy a night of your favorite progressive rock with The Supertramp Tribute on Saturday, March 1, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. With an arsenal that includes three keyboard players, a stable of reeds, and a rhythmic backbone, this tribute band delivers a sonic experience that transports you through time!

Get out your sequins for returning favorite MANIA: The ABBA Tribute on Saturday, March 8, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. MANIA The ABBA Tribute has been delighting audiences of all ages since its formation in 1999, selling out UK theaters nationally. This highly polished and professional production takes you back in time by recreating one of the world’s finest pop groups in a live stage performance.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with An Irish Heartbeat: a Tribute to the Music of Van Morrison on Saturday, March 15, 2025 at 7:00 p.m., presented by Soundtrack for a Generation. This energetic tribute explores the eclectic journey of Van Morrison’s musical career and features a 10-piece band with award-winning frontman Derrick Procell, spanning the musical genres of Morrison’s 55-year career.

