How Often Should You Replace Your Mattress?

Many people don’t think about replacing their mattress until it starts to feel uncomfortable, but experts recommend changing your mattress every 7 to 10 years. Over time, even the highest-quality mattresses lose their ability to support your body properly, leading to discomfort, poor sleep quality, and even aches and pains.

One of the key signs that it’s time for a new mattress is sagging or visible wear. If your mattress has indentations where you sleep, it’s no longer providing the support it should. Waking up stiff or sore is another clue that your mattress is reaching the end of its lifespan. You may also notice an increase in allergy symptoms, as older mattresses can harbor dust mites and allergens.

If you're experiencing any of these issues, it's time to invest in a new mattress. However, not all mattresses age the same. The durability of a mattress depends on the quality of materials and construction. Locally produced mattresses are often built with durability in mind, designed using high-quality materials, and can be customized to comfort preferences. This means a locally produced mattress can often last longer than mass-produced options, maintaining its comfort and support for many years.

The durability of a mattress depends not only on how it’s made, but also on how it’s cared for. Rotating your mattress every 30-60 nights and using a mattress protector can extend its lifespan. But even with the best care, every mattress eventually needs replacing to ensure you continue to get restful, healthy sleep.

