Downtown Crystal Lake Offers Two Exciting October Events!

Downtown Crystal Lake is gearing up for two fantastic outdoor events in October! Don’t miss these terrific gatherings full of opportunities for families, food, and fun.

Night on the Town: October 17, 5:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Ladies Night Out is now “Night on the Town!”

Enjoy this sprawling evening event in Downtown Crystal Lake that will be full of specials and deals. Stop by Depot Park first for a map of participating businesses and their offers, and to shop some outdoor pop-ups of “off the main path” Downtown businesses.

Grab a group of friends, make it a date night, or just treat yourself. Downtown Crystal lake is the place to be on October 17!

Halloween Handout: October 31, 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Come Trick-or-Treat among our Downtown shops on October 31 from 3:00 to 5:00 pm! The Halloween Handout is intended for kids around age 12 and under, but feel free to come as a family with all ages. Look in the shop windows for the orange pumpkin sign for candy, and a teal pumpkin sign for non-candy treats.

We can’t wait to see your costumes parading along our charming Downtown sidewalks!

For more information about Downtown Crystal Lake events, please contact:

Downtown Crystal Lake/Main Street

25 W. Crystal Lake Avenue

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

815-479-0835

www.downtowncl.org