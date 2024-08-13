Tips for Homeowners to Keep Indoor Air as Clean as Possible

Maintaining clean indoor air is essential for a healthy living environment. One crucial aspect of ensuring good air quality is proper care of your HVAC system. Here are some practical tips from Harmonic Heating & Air Conditioning to keep your indoor air as clean as possible.

Avoid placing items too close to your indoor or outdoor HVAC unit. Blocking these units can restrict airflow, causing the system to work harder and less efficiently. This not only reduces its effectiveness in maintaining clean air, it also increases energy consumption. Resist the temptation to store items on or around the unit, which can also impede its function.

Regular cleaning of the outdoor unit is also essential. Debris such as leaves, garbage, and plastic can accumulate around the unit, obstructing airflow and potentially getting sucked into the system. By keeping the area around your HVAC unit clear, you help ensure that less dirt and debris enter your home, contributing to cleaner indoor air.

Proper maintenance and care from a trained professional will help reduce or eliminate drafty areas inside your house. Many homes have those troublesome hot/cold spots, along with temperature changes from floor to floor and room to room. At Harmonic Heating & Air Conditioning, we can help to eliminate these for good.

Regularly replacing air filters in your HVAC system is crucial. Filters trap dust, pollen, and other particles, preventing them from circulating in your home. The experts at Harmonic Heating & Air Conditioning also recommend annual cleaning of the air ducts inside your home. A full duct cleaning can do wonders to improve the air quality by removing dust, pollen, and other dangerous allergens.

Regular maintenance and mindful practices will ensure that your HVAC system operates efficiently, contributing to cleaner, fresher air in your home. At Harmonic Heating & Air Conditioning, we combine old school values with new age technology to provide your family with the highest air quality possible.

For more information, please contact:

Harmonic Heating & Air Conditioning - Crystal Lake

149 N Virginia St, Unit 200

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: 1-800-350-HVAC

www.officialhvac.com