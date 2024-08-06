Crystal Lake’s Johnny Appleseed Festival Returns September 28th!

The tradition continues this September with the 31st annual Johnny Appleseed Festival in Downtown Crystal Lake! This all-day event (September 28th from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.) brings families and the community together to kick off the fall season and all of its delights.

It’s packed with engaging activities such as wagon rides, a pumpkin train, children’s games, big fun inflatables for young kids, a large craft fair, pumpkin bowling, storytelling, live music, dancing, food trucks, apple cider donuts, a scarecrow on stilts, and even Johnny Appleseed himself!

This year, look for a new section focused on young teens ages 12 – 16, with inflatable axe-throwing, hoops, karaoke, and a dunk tank. This September also marks the 250th birthday of John Chapman (the real Johnny Appleseed), so look for festive nods to this landmark birthday celebration throughout!

Johnny Appleseed concludes with a fun, unique raffle — The Great Ball Race! Numbered raffle tickets are sold at $10 each, each representing a chance at winning $1,000. Brightly colored plastic balls are numbered to correspond with raffle tickets. The balls are released and “rolled” down Brink Street at 3:00 p.m., with the fastest ball to make it through the funnel winning for its owner. You can purchase raffle tickets corresponding to numbered balls on the day of the event, or in advance at the Downtown Farmers Market throughout the month of September.

Tickets are not required for entry, but securing a free ticket through EventBrite ensures that you receive important updates via email, such as weather cancellations. Tickets and wristbands for various activities (including the large kids’ inflatable section) are sold at the event, with cash and credit accepted.

For more information and to secure free entry tickets to Johnny Appleseed, please visit the official event web page at downtowncl.org/johnny-festival .

Downtown Crystal Lake/Main Street

25 W. Crystal Lake Avenue

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

815-479-0835

www.downtowncl.org