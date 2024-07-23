Fun For All: Celebrate Recovery at Zero Fest's Sober Street Festival

Are you in recovery yourself, or supporting a loved one on their journey? New Directions Addiction Recovery Services (NDARS) has a fun and inclusive event for you — the second annual Zero Fest Sober Street Festival. The public is invited to enjoy this terrific celebration, it’s for everyone!

This year’s event takes place on Saturday, August 24, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Main and Beardsley streets in downtown Crystal Lake.

What can attendees expect? A full day of entertainment, including live bands, activities for kids, local vendors, and delicious food trucks. Entry is just a suggested $5 donation.

After the festival wraps up, revelers can head over to The Other Side, a sober bar and cafe located at 135 Beardsley St., Crystal Lake, for a DJ afterparty.

Owned and managed by NDARS, The Other Side provides a safe haven for those in recovery to socialize and connect without the pressure of alcohol or drugs. The menu boasts delicious mocktails, coffee, and a variety of food options, ensuring everyone has a great time.

NDARS Executive Director Bobby Gattone is excited to bring the Zero Fest celebration back for a second year. “We want to show the community that an event like this can offer a great time without alcohol,” he said. “It’s also a terrific opportunity to spread awareness of our recovery programs and the beautiful space we have here at The Other Side.”

If you are looking for a way to celebrate recovery, connect with your community, and enjoy the last days of summer in a positive and uplifting environment, head to this year’s Zero Fest!

NDARS, a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit, is dedicated to supporting individuals and families affected by substance use disorders.

For more information, visit https://ndars.org/events/zero-fest/ , or contact:

New Directions Addiction Recovery Services

14411 Kishwaukee Valley

Woodstock, IL 60098

Phone: 779-220-0336

Email: info@ndars.org

www.ndars.org

