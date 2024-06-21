Zero Fest Sober Street Festival Returns To Crystal Lake For Second Year

Ditch the drinks and embrace the fun during the second annual Zero Fest Sober Street Festival hosted by New Directions Addiction Recovery Services.

This year’s event is set for 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, at The Other Side, located at 135 Beardsley St. in Crystal Lake.

The purpose of Zero Fest is to foster a fun and safe environment for those in and not in recovery alike. The day’s festivities will include food, live music, and other activities. Entry is a $5 suggested donation.

New Directions Addiction Recovery Services (NDARS) is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to support the process of recovery from Substance Use Disorders.

The Other Side is a sober bar and cafe owned and managed by NDARS. This welcoming space prioritizes social connection for those in recovery, offering a safe haven to meet and socialize without the pressure of alcohol or drugs.

But The Other Side goes beyond just a safe space. The location offers a vibrant community hub for everyone, with a menu featuring delicious mocktails, coffee, and various food options, so anyone can enjoy their visit. Additionally, The Other Side serves as a meeting space for the recovery community by hosting support groups and 12-step meetings, as well as offering regularly scheduled events such as live music, open mic nights, karaoke, and comedy performances.

Are you interested in sponsoring this year’s Zero Fest event? Information can be found at this link: https://ndars.kindful.com/e/zerofestsponsors .

More details about Zero Fest are set to come, so continue to check this link for more information: https://ndars.org/events/zero-fest/ .

For general information about New Directions Addiction Recovery Services, or to donate to this terrific organization, please contact:

New Directions Addiction Recovery Services

14411 Kishwaukee Valley

Woodstock, IL 60098

Phone: 779-220-0336

Email: info@ndars.org

www.ndars.org

