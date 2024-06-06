June is National Rose Month! Plant Yourself a Rose Garden

June is National Rose Month, established in 1959 to support the idea of making the rose the national flower of the United States - which President Ronald Reagan did in 1986. June was chosen to honor the beautiful flowers because of their peak blooming season.

A great way to celebrate this special month is by treating yourself to a bouquet of fresh-cut roses! Or even better, add a few rose bushes to your own garden so you can enjoy them for years to come. Grow them for cut flowers or sit amongst them with family, friends, and neighbors – their fragrance, colors, and styles are spectacular.

To get started, Countryside Flower Shop, Nursery & Garden Center in Crystal Lake offers these tips for growing, caring for, and maintaining these beautiful blooms:

Plant in an area that receives full sun. Roses need at least six hours of sunlight a day.



Never overhead water, as wet foliage can lead to the formation of powdery mildew. Instead, water your rose bushes around the base, and only water them in the morning, never late in the day.



To ward off insects and diseases, use a systemic insecticide/fungicide.



Fertilize twice each month during the growing season, May through August.



Stop all fertilizing and pruning at the beginning of September.



Before the ground freezes, mound soil around the base of the rose bush 8″ deep using Rose Collars for winter protection.



Once the chance of a hard freeze has passed, pull back the mounded soil and trim any black canes back down to the healthy green/brown.



Countryside Flower Shop, Nursery & Garden Center has grown several varieties of rose bushes for your gardening pleasure.

