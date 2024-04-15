Explore Something New: Adult Classes in Improv, Screenwriting, Movement, & Musical Theatre!

It’s never too late to learn something new! Raue Center School For The Arts (RCSA) offers adult classes for students ages 18+.

Learn the Basics of Improv , Tuesdays, April 30 - May 21 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with GreenRoom Improv regular Miriam Naponelli. Hone your skills and build your confidence with this four-week class that will take students through the fundamental tools and skills of improvisational comedy.



Free your body with returning instructor Tasha Guevara for Movement Matters , Wednesdays, May 1 - May 22 from 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. Through movement, participants will deepen their connection to their body, develop presence, and explore the combination of physical movement and character.



Have a story to tell? Join filmmaker and director David Bradburn for Scripts for the Screens: Adult Screenwriting , Wednesdays, May 1 – May 22 from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. Students will focus on getting the pen, metaphorical or otherwise, moving through writing exercises, free writing, and feedback.



Join James Mablin, resident music director of Williams Street Rep and Raue Center For The Arts, for a terrific course in Musical Theatre on Thursdays, May 2 - 23, 2024 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. James has been on the faculty at the Yale School of Drama and Auburn University, and was the music department head at Stagedoor Manor, the Performing Arts Training Center in Upstate New York.



