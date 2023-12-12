The Other Side Sober Bar Offers Unique Space To Celebrate Life In Recovery

The Other Side is a sober bar and cafe in Crystal Lake, owned and managed by the nonprofit New Directions Addiction Recovery Services organization. The Other Side provides a unique opportunity to approach the problem of isolation relating to Substance Use Disorder recovery.

One of the most important things for individuals in recovery to learn is how to have fun and socialize without using drugs or alcohol. The Other Side provides a fun and supportive environment for people to meet and socialize without the pressure of these substances.

Not only does The Other Side give individuals a safe space, but it also offers the community an affordable place to socialize. The Other Side’s menu provides mocktails, coffee, and a nice variety of food. Their goal is to have high-quality products with low prices so anyone can afford them.

“People don’t have a lot when they are just coming out of recovery, because they already have lost a lot,” said General Manager Chris Jacobs. “We want to give them an affordable place to gather and to not isolate themselves because they can’t afford to go out.”

Aside from providing a substance-free and safe social environment, The Other Side also serves as a meeting space for the recovery community and other organizations, including nonprofits, civic groups, and network meetings. The Other Side also has regularly scheduled events, such as live music, open mic nights, karaoke, and comedy performances.

The holidays can be difficult for some people, and The Other Side wants to show its support. “We want to support people who are alone during the holidays by throwing events like our Halloween party and a Thanksgiving potluck, maybe a Christmas brunch, too,” said Jacobs.

The Other Side is also for more than just the recovery community, everyone is welcome to enjoy this positive atmosphere, creative menu options, and delicious mocktails.

For more information, visit https://the-other-side.org/ .

New Directions Addiction Recovery Services

14411 Kishwaukee Valley

Woodstock, IL 60098

Phone: 779-220-0336

Email: info@ndars.org

www.ndars.org

The Other Side NDARS logo