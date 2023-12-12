The Best New Years Eve Soiree is Coming to Crystal Lake at the Historic Dole Mansion!

The Dole will be decorated in festive splendor to welcome 2024!

Festivities will abound throughout The Dole, which is sure to delight all your senses. Live musical performances will kick off the celebration with The GOOROOS “aGOOstic” in the Ballroom starting at 7:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m., performing your favorite top hits to pump up the energy and get the party started!

Modern Day Romeos will take the stage at 9:30 p.m., rocking us into 2024 with their fun, interactive, and high-energy show for your dancing pleasure. And if that wasn’t enough….

Jazz music will be featured in the newly renovated speakeasy, Lou’s Lounge, featuring specialty cocktails only served in Lou’s, along with a 1920s grazing table.

PLUS – a live piano performance featuring Randy Ingram in the Mansion on the recently donated, fabulous 1921 Steinway! Enjoy a piano serenade with a lounge-like feel in the Mansion, where you’ll be able to sit, relax, and enjoy a cocktail and nosh on delicious heavy hors d’ oeuvres provided by Wild Asparagus Catering. To satisfy that sweet tooth, a retro Candy “Bar” will be provided by The Inside Scoop.

There will also be opportunities for you to take a commemorative photo at one of the balloon backdrops that will surely make you remember your special celebration with friends and family.

Come dressed in your party/cocktail attire and enjoy a Champagne Toast in a commemorative flute you take home, along with a dramatic balloon drop and confetti cannon at midnight to top it all off! Complimentary valet parking is included.

Tickets are just $125 per person for all this, and can be purchased at www.thedole.org/Events .

Proceeds from ticket sales for this one-of-a-kind event will also benefit CASA of McHenry County.

For more information, please contact:

The Dole Mansion

401 Country Club Road

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: (815) 455-8000

www.thedole.org

Farmers Market+ at the Dole sponsored logo