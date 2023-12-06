How to Keep Your Poinsettias Thriving Through The Holidays

It’s beginning to look a lot like poinsettia season! This beautiful and popular seasonal houseplant comes in a variety of colors, sizes, and shapes, which can offer an abundance of festive cheer to any décor.

Planning to display some of these lovely plants around your home? Here are some tips from Countryside Flower Shop, Nursery & Garden Center for keeping your holiday poinsettias looking beautiful all season long:

1. Maintain a consistent temperature.

Make sure to keep your poinsettias in temperatures between 65°F and 75°F. If a poinsettia is chilled below 50°F, it may begin to drop its leaves. To that end, avoid placing your plants in areas which are exposed to drafts or to heat from appliances, radiators, or ventilation ducts.

2. Let there be light.

Provide your plants with plenty of bright, indirect sunlight. For instance, put your poinsettias in a sunny spot near a window, but not directly in front of a window where they can be exposed to the harsh rays from the sun, or touch cold glass panes.

3. Water properly.

Make sure your poinsettias don’t dry out by keeping the soil evenly moist. If the top inch of soil feels dry to the touch, that’s when you know it’s time to get out the watering can. But be careful not to overwater, as doing so can make the leaves turn yellow and fall off. Additionally, do not leave the plants standing in water, as this can lead to root rot.

If cared for properly, poinsettias can last long after the holiday season ends. Looking to deck your halls with this festive plant? Countryside Flower Shop, Nursery & Garden Center can help you find the perfect poinsettias for your home.

