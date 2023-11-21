Which Mattress Level of Firmness is Right for You?

Selecting the right mattress firmness is more than a matter of personal comfort; it can significantly impact your sleep quality and overall health. The perfect mattress should support your body in a neutral position, aligning your spine and relieving pressure points.

There are generally three levels of mattress firmness - soft, medium, and firm, each made from materials like memory foam, innerspring, or hybrids. Soft mattresses are plush and contour easily to the body, ideal for those seeking pressure relief. Medium firmness offers support and comfort, suitable for those who sleep in a variety of positions. Firm mattresses provide excellent support, making them a good choice for people with back pain.

Your sleep position plays an integral role in determining mattress firmness. Side sleepers do well with soft to medium mattresses that cushion the shoulders and hips. Back sleepers need a medium to firm mattress to uphold spinal alignment. Stomach sleepers require a firmer mattress to prevent their hips from sinking and causing lower back pain. For combination sleepers, a medium-firm mattress usually works best.

Body weight and personal comfort preferences also influence your choice. Lighter individuals may prefer softer mattresses, while those over 230 lbs might find comfort in firmer options. Comfort is subjective, so it’s always best to try different mattresses in the showroom to see what feels right.

Other factors to consider include allergies, motion isolation, and cooling properties. People with allergies should opt for hypoallergenic materials. Couples might want a mattress that minimizes motion transfer for uninterrupted sleep. For hot sleepers, mattresses with breathable materials like innerspring or gel-infused foam can help regulate temperature.

A good night’s sleep starts with the right mattress firmness, so take the time to find what works best for you. Visit our Verlo Mattress Factory showroom and let our staff help you find the ideal mattress.

Verlo Mattress Factory

5150 Northwest Hwy.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

815.455.2570

www.verlo.com