A Special Note of Gratitude From the Team at The Dole

As we come to the end of summer, the team at The Dole would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the community for supporting and sponsoring our multiple events. Our goal is to create community-focused cornerstone events that people enjoy attending, and to create a financially sustainable business model to continue the mission to preserve and protect The Dole mansion, and its buildings and property, for generations to come.

Examples of our community-focused approach include events such as our year-round Farmers Market+, which has been voted Best Farmers Market in Illinois since its inception; Music Under the Trees, a Ravinia-like music series; and our annual 4th of July Lakeside Fest, which has been our largest fundraiser for over 40 years. We have plans for additional events, such as Lou’s Lounge, an annual New Year’s Eve event, and much more.

Your attendance and support helped us to replace the 1922 boiler for the Mansion and Lakeside building for $250,000, and the air conditioning and heating in the main floor of the Mansion for $110,000. We also replaced the old glass block windows of the Lakeside building with white paned glass based on the original 1922 Crystal Lake Country Club windows for $100,000. We have also repaired the roof and tuck-pointed the brick, installed landscape lighting to show off the beauty of The Dole at night, refurbished worn floors, cared for our 12 acres of trees and gardens, updated lighting fixtures, and so much more.

The list of needs is always long when caring for a building as old as The Dole. Your support and generosity help us to keep the building and grounds in good repair to be enjoyed by all.

For more information, please visit www.thedole.org or call (815) 455-8000. Thank you!

