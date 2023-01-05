Do Electronics Affect Your Sleep?

Do you have trouble sleeping at night? Are you kept up by the glow of your television or the sound of your phone ringing? If so, you’re not alone. Electronics can be a considerable distraction and keep us from getting the sleep we need.

The effects of electronics on our sleep:

Many electronics emit blue light, which can disrupt your circadian rhythm, the body’s internal clock that regulates when you fall asleep and wake up. This is because blue light overwhelms the production of melatonin, a hormone responsible for regulating sleep-wake cycles. Because of this, exposure to electronics before bed can reduce sleep quality, make it harder to fall asleep, and even increase fatigue during the day.

Tips for getting a good night’s rest:

To combat the effects of electronics on your sleep, try to limit their use before bedtime. Make sure that any devices in your bedroom are turned off at least an hour before sleep. Additionally, consider changing your bedroom environment to be calming and relaxing without distractions. This could mean dimming the lights, playing soothing music, or even adding some essential oils to help set the mood for a good night’s rest.

How to create a relaxing bedtime routine:

Another way to promote better sleep is by establishing a regular bedtime routine. Try to go to bed at the same time each night and limit any activities that can cause stress before bed, such as work or checking emails. Additionally, create an environment that promotes relaxation: take a warm bath, read a book, or listen to calming music.

The perfect mattress and pillow:

It’s also essential to ensure that you have the right mattress and pillow for your sleep needs. A perfect mattress and pillow can help provide comfort, reduce tossing and turning throughout the night, and promote better sleep.

