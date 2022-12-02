Poinsettia Care 101

The Poinsettia, often referred to as the “Christmas Plant,” was first brought to the United States from its native land Mexico, in 1825 by the first US ambassador Joel Robert Poinsett. Today, with the multitude of colors, from the familiar red to other vibrant hues, as well as sizes and shapes available, poinsettias offer an abundance of holiday cheer for every décor. Here are some tips for keeping Poinsettias looking great through the New Year and beyond:

1. Temperature

When you walk out of the store with your poinsettia, remember that the plant needs protection from the weather, especially if the temperature is freezing. Poinsettias should not be exposed (even in the wrapping) to freezing conditions for more than a short trip to the car. Do not leave your poinsettia in your car while you finish shopping. If the poinsettia is chilled below 50°F it may begin to drop the leaves. Immediately unwrap your poinsettia when you arrive at your destination. Keeping the plant in the paper sleeve for more than 24 hours will cause the leaves to droop and may turn yellow before the season is over.

2. Light

At home, place your plant in a spot with bright natural light. If it is in a sunny location, make sure the plant never dries out. Do not place your plant in an area that is exposed to drafts, or heat from appliances, radiators, or ventilation ducts.

3. Water

The soil should be kept evenly moist. Do not let the soil dry out completely. Empty any water that drains into the container under your plant; if you let the plant sit in this water, the leaves will yellow and drop. The color of your poinsettia will last longer with temperatures not over 75°F during the day and 60°- 65°F at night.

(Include: Holiday video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wjMEtvQvrkc&t=8s )

Countryside Flower Shop, Nursery & Garden Center : 5301 E. Terra Cotta Ave (Rte 176), Crystal Lake, IL : 815.459.8130 : www.countrysideflowershop.com

Countryside Flower Shop Logo 2020