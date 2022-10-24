How to Survive Daylight Savings Time

As we turn our clocks back (fall behind) an hour this November, we can all look forward to an extra hour of sleep. But what about the other 23 hours in the day? Here are a few tips to help you survive the time change and make the most of your day.

Go to bed and wake up at the same time each day:

This tip may seem obvious, but it’s essential! If you can, stick to your regular sleep schedule as closely as possible. Your sleep rhythm will adjust eventually, but in the meantime, this will help you feel more rested.

Get some sunlight and exercise:

When you first wake up, open the curtains, and let in the light to help you wake up and get your body used to the new time. During the day, try to get some time outside for a walk or fresh air; sunlight and exercise will help you feel more energetic.

Establish a bedtime routine:

Another way to ease the time change is by establishing a bedtime routine. Whether reading for 20 minutes or taking a soothing bath, doing the same things every night before bed will help signal to your body that it’s time to wind down.

Avoid caffeine and alcohol before bed:

Caffeine and alcohol are both stimulants, making it harder for you to fall asleep. If you’re having trouble sleeping, try cutting back on coffee, tea, and sugary drinks after lunchtime for a good night’s rest.

Comfortable mattress and sheets:

Of course, one of the most important things for a good night’s sleep is having a comfortable mattress and sheets. If you’re due for an upgrade, stop by Verlo Mattress Factory in Crystal Lake to find the perfect bed.

The time change can be challenging, but with these tips, you’ll be sure to make it through daylight savings time.

