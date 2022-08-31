Farmers Market+ At The Dole, #1 in Illinois and currently in the Top 5 Farmers Markets in the Midwest!

If you’re looking for apples that don’t fall far from the tree, the Farmers Market+ At The Dole is the place to be! Hand-picked perfection! We are proud to be a producer’s only market, supporting over 80 local vendors and farmers each week! The Farmers Market+ is ON Labor Day weekend, rain or shine!! Come see what’s in season this September, we have some beautiful Fall produce rolling in!

What’s In Season for September?

Apples

Beets

Berries

Cabbage

Carrots

Chard

Cauliflower

Eggplant

Garlic

Herbs

Kale

Lettuce

Melons

Mushrooms

Okra

Onions

Peppers

Potatoes

Tomatoes

Zucchini

And More!

Celebrate Labor Day with the #1 Farmers Market in Illinois and Crystal Lake Cars and Caffeine!

Winner of the Best Farmers Market in IL 2021-2022, Farmers Market+ At The Dole is a Farmers Market, PLUS so much more! Be sure to join us Sunday, September 4th as we welcome back Crystal Lake Cars and Caffeine! Check out the vintage cars and enjoy another beautiful day at the Market+! Featuring complimentary kid’s activities, food trucks and vendors, the Market+ Bar, and live music every week! Early September, look out for Twang Shui, with a Bossa Nova vibe and BB & The Honey for a jazzy beat. The Farmers Market+ has something for everyone! Don’t forget to vote for the Farmers Market+ At The Dole for Best Farmers Market in the Nation for 2022-2023! You’ll find QR codes to scan around the market for quick, easy voting! Or click the link at the bottom of this article!

Come join in on the fun every Sunday through October 30th from 10:00 am-2:00 pm. Rain or Shine! We have ample free parking, free admission, and we are pet friendly so bring your four-legged fur babies!

For more information about the Farmers Market+ visit: https://www.farmersmarketatthedole.org/

Follow us on social media at https://www.facebook.com/FarmersMarketatTheDole/

https://www.instagram.com/farmersmarketatd/

VOTE for the Farmers Market+ At The Dole for Best Farmers Market in the Nation for 2022-2023! Voted #1 in Illinois in our inaugural year by the American Farmland Coalition, your vote could help us to win $5,000! To vote, visit https://markets.farmland.org/market/open-air-farmers-market-at-the-dole-mansion/

Located on the front lawn of the historic Dole Mansion

401 Country Club Rd.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

The Dole Farmers Market+