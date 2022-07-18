Raue Center Announces New Shows and the Return of Old Favorites!

Raue Center For The Arts is heating up this summer with its 2nd annual outdoor entertainment series, Arts On The Green, at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Crystal Lake. In addition to terrific music in the great outdoors, a slew of new programming will be on sale July 12th!

GreenRoom Improv returns with its energetic brand of interactive, family-friendly improv comedy. Get in on the laughs during multiple engagements during the 2022-23 season.

Raue Center’s longest-running program, Lucy’s Comedy, returns with the best stand-up comedy in the ‘burbs, featuring the best in Chicagoland talent. Curated by local radio personality and comedian John DaCosse, Lucy’s Comedy returns to its onstage nightclub seating for select dates throughout the 2022-23 season!

Save the date for the biggest ticket savings all year long at Raue Center’s Member Appreciation and Discount Night on August 18th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. RaueNOW members get up to 37% off, and non-members save 20%. Become a member and save on terrific shows like American English, Heartache Tonight, and A Swingin’ Little Christmas with Jane Lynch!

Don’t miss Raue Center’s literary offerings, with celebrated author and cultural anthropologist Rich Benjamin on October 14th and critically acclaimed humorist David Sedaris on November 4th.

November rocks with Fleetwood Max, the definitive tribute to the music of Fleetwood Mac, on November 5th, and Journey’s former lead vocalist, Steve Augeri, on November 12th. On November 19th, see Ron Vincent: An Evening with Cat Stevens. If you love the music of Cat Stevens, seeing Ron Vincent perform is a must! The show is a hauntingly beautiful music experience with approval from the original artist himself!

Finally, celebrate the holidays with the return of the Elgin Symphony Orchestra and Steve Cochran’s New Year’s Eve Comedy special. New shows are announced monthly - there’s something for everyone at Raue Center!

For tickets, or for more information, please visit rauecenter.org or contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org