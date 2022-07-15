Farmer’s Market+ At The Dole…Is Back Every Sunday

Voted #1 in Illinois, #3 in all the Midwest & #12 in the Nation 2021-2022

The Farmers Market+ is back on schedule every Sunday beginning July 10 thru October 30.

With over 100 Farmers, Growers, Bakers, Food Purveyors, Artists and Artisans, Music, Food, Bar & Children’s Entertainment, there truly is something for everyone at this market.

Why the “+” in the name? Here’s what you need to know:

Farmers Market+ At The Dole offers many extras above and beyond what you would find at a traditional Farmers Market, thus the plus in the name. People come to shop, to listen to live music while having lunch from one of many food-trucks and enjoy a brunch type beverage served at the MARKET+ BAR. The special recipe “Market+ (Bloody) Mary” has become a favorite by so many, that some come to the market for it and then shop.

This Market also caters to the youngest members of the community. Each and every week, complimentary face painting, balloon artist and roaming costumed characters entertain and delight the children, with special thanks to sponsors who cover these costs for the community. In addition, Busy Brains Children Museum has partnered with the Market+ and brings their exhibits to the “Kid Zone” on select dates. The Market+ continues to grow and add new vendors and new activities to the Kid Zone, so please check the homepage on the website each week for details.

What Produce to Expect in July:

July brings an abundance of fresh locally grown fruits and vegetables for you to sink your teeth into! What you can expect to find at your next visit:

Beets, Carrots, Radishes, Turnip, Spinach, Swiss Chard, Bush Beans, Sweet Peas, Tomatoes, Zucchini, Kale, Green Onion, Salad Greens, Micro-Greens, Sweet Corn, Squash, Sweet Potatoes, Peppers, Cucumbers, Edamame, Green Beans, Asparagus, Cherries, Blueberries, Blackberries, Raspberries, Peaches, Plums, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Cabbage, Eggplant, Fresh Herbs, Garlic, Horseradish, Melons, Okra, Onions, Potatoes, Arugula, Edible Flowers and More!

Come on out and see for yourself what the buzz is all about with the Farmers Market+ and why it was voted #1.

For more info. on Farmers Market+ visit: https://www.farmersmarketatthedole.org/ ,

And follow us on social media at https://www.facebook.com/FarmersMarketatTheDole/

https://www.instagram.com/farmersmarketatd/

401 Country Club Rd.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014