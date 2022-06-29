June 29, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles

Should I flip my mattress?

By Verlo Mattress Factory [sponsored]
Verlo Mattress Factory - Should I flip my mattress?

Verlo Mattress Factory - Should I flip my mattress?

Mattresses used to only be made double sided, and flipping your mattress was encouraged to increase the lifespan of the mattress.

However, single-sided mattresses are more commonly sold, and cannot be flipped.

How and when should you flip your mattress?

Mattresses that are two-sided can be flipped over every 3-6 months to extend the life of the mattress by making it wear more evenly. If you don’t flip it regularly, your body can put too much pressure on certain springs when you sleep in the same position over and over, causing the mattress to sag.

Flipping the mattress will not only increase the lifespan of your mattress but promote better sleep, too.

The best way to flip your mattress is by first removing all bedding from the mattress as well as any furniture that is close to your bed, like a nightstand and lamp.

Move your mattress 180 degrees from the head of your bed to the foot to rotate it. Then, lift your mattress onto its side, and place it down on the other side to flip it over. This will allow your mattress to provide you with years of comfort and good support.

For safety purposes, always use a partner when rotating a king-sized mattress.

If you have a single-sided mattress, you do not have to flip your mattress. Simply rotate it to encourage even wear.

You can also add a mattress topper to a one-sided mattress and rotate and turn the topper when you normally would turn your mattress.

Verlo Mattress Factory: 5150 Northwest Hwy., Crystal Lake, IL 60014, 815.455.2570, www.verlo.com

[Sponsored] Verlo Mattress, delivering a Comfort Guarantee Once you’ve decided on the right mattress, it will be made to order at your local Verlo factory. Rest easy knowing your comfort is guaranteed at Verlo. You can have the comfort adjusted at any point during the lifetime of your mattress. Your new mattress will be delivered to you locally from Verlo's in house delivery service, set up just the way you want it and your old mattress taken away with no added stress.

Sponsored