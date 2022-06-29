Should I flip my mattress?

Mattresses used to only be made double sided, and flipping your mattress was encouraged to increase the lifespan of the mattress.

However, single-sided mattresses are more commonly sold, and cannot be flipped.

How and when should you flip your mattress?

Mattresses that are two-sided can be flipped over every 3-6 months to extend the life of the mattress by making it wear more evenly. If you don’t flip it regularly, your body can put too much pressure on certain springs when you sleep in the same position over and over, causing the mattress to sag.

Flipping the mattress will not only increase the lifespan of your mattress but promote better sleep, too.

The best way to flip your mattress is by first removing all bedding from the mattress as well as any furniture that is close to your bed, like a nightstand and lamp.

Move your mattress 180 degrees from the head of your bed to the foot to rotate it. Then, lift your mattress onto its side, and place it down on the other side to flip it over. This will allow your mattress to provide you with years of comfort and good support.

For safety purposes, always use a partner when rotating a king-sized mattress.

If you have a single-sided mattress, you do not have to flip your mattress. Simply rotate it to encourage even wear.

You can also add a mattress topper to a one-sided mattress and rotate and turn the topper when you normally would turn your mattress.

Verlo Mattress Factory: 5150 Northwest Hwy., Crystal Lake, IL 60014, 815.455.2570, www.verlo.com