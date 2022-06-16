Father’s Day: Farmer’s Market+ At The Dole

Were you one of the 7,000 visitors to come to the Opening Day at the Farmer’s Market+ At The Dole? With our community’s excitement coming together to support the 80+ market vendors and local growers, we want to ensure you have the most recent information for your next visit, as the Market+ grows each week and offers new attractions.

Father’s Day Week:

It’s Father’s Day and the Market+ is ready to celebrate all the Dads! Enjoy a refreshing Whiskey Sour at the Market+ Bar or indulge in our famous Market+ Bloody Mary! You can’t go wrong with any selection and too many to list! Sip away while the kids are occupied with Busy Brains Children’s Museum, getting an airbrush tattoo and a balloon creation, all complimentary to the community. This week the Crystal Lake Public Library will also be offering a crafting project from 11am-12pm in the Kid-Zone.

GOOROOS Acoustic is the live entertainment this week and will have you bopping to the beat. This Farmers Market aims to please everyone!

The Market+ IS the place to find the freshest fruits and vegetables, baked goods, flowers, etc. And now, we’ve extended the market to include the long South Drive. This added space means that we can accommodate even more vendors, giving you even more options for finding the perfect items!

After working up an appetite at the market, stop by one of the great food truck vendors for a bite to eat. My Sister’s Tomato Wood Fired Pizza, Magic Crepes, Mario’s Cart, Chef BNB Eats serving specialty burgers and Billy Bricks will make decision-making difficult…or make it a challenge to try something from each! Is your mouth watering yet?

Come to Shop and Stay for the Fun! Farmer’s Market+ At The Dole in Crystal Lake, IL., Sundays, from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm, located on The Dole Mansion grounds. This beautiful historic property provides the backdrop for a perfect summer morning spent strolling, shopping, sipping and celebrating Dad!

