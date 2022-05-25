Opening Day at Farmers Market+ At The Dole

Farmer’s Market+ At The Dole is the place to be! Voted the #1 Farmers Market in Illinois because of all the extras this market offers, as well as the support and commitment from the community. The market began a year ago with 36 farmers and artisans and has grown to include nearly 100 vendors throughout the season and is still expanding.

The market’s 2022 Opening Day is this Sunday, May 29, from 10 am - 2 pm and features over 80 vendors, activities, and live music by Twang Shui. This group of talented musicians is back to delight you with mid-century pop-jazz, Bossa nova, & beachy beats. So be sure to shop, get a bite to eat and enjoy the cool vibe!

Farmer’s Market+ at The Dole has something for everyone with this many vendors. You can find fresh, locally sourced produce, meats, cheeses, eggs, bread, pastries, flowers, seasonings & sauces, pet food, chews & treats etc. Our talented artisans offer items like soap, bath bombs, pottery, framed art, jewelry, and so much more.

Come hungry & thirsty with many food-truck vendors offering ready-to-eat items like sweet & savory crepes, tacos/burritos, wood-fired pizza, smoothies to name a few. The Market+ Bloody Mary and Mimosa are specialties among other brunch beverages. Our friends from Julie Ann’s Frozen Custard will be offering complimentary cones with a flavor made exclusively for the Market+.

Complimentary activities like Busy Brains Children’s Museum, Face Painting, Balloon Artist and costumed characters will keep the kiddos entertained while you shop. Free parking and admission make this event fun and affordable for the whole family!

The Farmer’s Market+ is located on the grounds of The Dole Mansion, which is a historic landmark and one of the most popular venues in Illinois. We’ll offer scheduled tours of the mansion for those who want to learn more about the history of this beautiful property.

For more information, visit https://www.farmersmarketatthedole.org/ , and follow us at https://www.facebook.com/FarmersMarketatTheDole/

https://www.instagram.com/farmersmarketatd?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

The Dole

401 Country Club Rd.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

815.307.4787

www.FarmersMarketAtTheDole.org



