Raue Center Welcomes Modern English on June 26th!

Modern English, the English Rock band best known for the 1982 hit “I Melt With You”, is coming to Raue Center For The Arts next month! On June 26, 2022 at 8 p.m., this popular group will reunite for a stop on its 40th anniversary world tour to wow the audience with fan favorites and new material.

From the early 1980s through the early 1990s, Modern English, also known for its songs “Hands Across the Sea” and “Ink and Paper”, explored post-punk themes of loss, reflection, and devotion. The band faced changing waves of success during that time, but put four albums onto the Billboard 200 chart.

Modern English was formed in Colchester, Essex, England in 1977 by Robbie Grey (vocals), Gary McDowell (guitar), and Michael Conroy (bass). Originally known as the Lepers, the band made its name in the burgeoning punk scene. The band’s full length debut Mesh & Lace was released in 1981, followed by After the Snow, which introduced the hit “I Melt With You”. The album was very well-received in the U.S., and the band relocated to New York.

After disbanding in the 1990s, the original members reunited in 2009 to work on new material and to tour. Soon after, Modern English released its first new album in 30 years, Take Me To The Trees, in 2016. In 2020 the band had planned to tour and play its 40th anniversary tour worldwide, but the global pandemic ruined that plan.

Throughout 2020, Modern English played the entire After The Snow album virtually for fans to experience. Now able to finally tour, the band is entering an exciting new phase and is working on brand new material.

Tickets start at $27. To purchase tickets, or for more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020