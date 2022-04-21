Direct Support Professionals: Front-Line Workers Caring for People with Disabilities

Direct Support Professionals (DSP) make it possible for people with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) to live, work and thrive in their communities. DSPs help people learn how to do things for themselves and realize their full potential.

In addition to being compassionate and caring, a Direct Support Professional (DSP) assists with the following routine daily activities in a group home or day program setting.

Helping clients with mobility and hygiene activities (bathing, grooming, toileting, etc.)



Food preparation and dining assistance



Tracking goals, behaviors and daily logs



Housekeeping at homes (laundry and cleaning)



Organizing and taking clients to community events and fun activities



“Patience, understanding, compassion and adaptability are just some of the words I would use to describe a DSP working at Pioneer Center,” states IDD Director DJ Newport. “DSPs work here because it is more than just a job, it is a rewarding experience,” adds Newport.

To learn more about this rewarding career opportunity, please watch “A Day in the Life of a DSP” at www.pioneercenter.org/careers/what-is-direct-support-professional/.

Pioneer Center is currently recruiting DSPs and other team members to be part of a passionate and caring organization that has over 60 years of positive life changing impact on our community. To learn more about joining the Pioneer Center team, please check out the career page at pioneercenter.org/careers. If you have questions about job opportunities, contact Pioneer Center Recruiter Regina Thomas at (224) 308-0319 or email her at rthomas@pioneercenter.org.

Pioneer Center for Human Services is a 64-year-old private, non-profit organization providing vital community programs for individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD), essential Behavioral and Mental Health Services and much needed assistance to the homeless through the PADS Emergency Homeless Shelter.

For more information: www.pioneercenter.org

To donate to this essential McHenry County organization please visit: www.pioneercenter.org/donate