Dining Delights from A La Carte to Al Fresco in Downtown Crystal Lake

Downtown Crystal Lake is an Accredited member of Illinois Main Street and Main Street America. Why Main Street?

This tiny organization generates enormous economic energy. The vision 25 years ago was to improve the downtown business district, revitalize historic buildings and bring back pedestrian shopping, dining and entertainment. With a small board, many passionate business leaders and volunteers, we have created family-friendly events and venues in this historic district. The result is a vibrant, thriving shopping, services and dining mecca, in the heart of Crystal Lake.

Dining is a daily desire and Downtown Crystal Lake is a deliciousness destination.

Choose from an array of menus. You will love the farm-to-table foods at Duke’s Alehouse & Kitchen and the authentic Southern Italian at DaBaffone Cucina Italiana. How about some small plates from Jude’s or Cantina 52, or brunch at Benedict’s La Strata? If it’s pizza you desire, Georgio’s Chicago Style Pizza and That’s Amore fill the need. Hit up the Cottage if you’re craving a burger or grab a deli sandwich from Kalck’s. From breakfast to dinner, Café Olympic serves variety and vegetarian, as well as home baked cinnamon rolls as large as your plate.

End your meal with a sweet treat from Cheshire Cakes, Mellie’s Chocolates, or the Inside Scoop. Just need a cup of coffee? Aroma Café and Benedicts to Go will offer to customize your drink and warm up your roll.

So many dining choices and so many options in Downtown Crystal Lake. Dine in or out. Curbside pickup and delivery to your door is available at many places.

How about Al Fresco? Breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks can be enjoyed on the sidewalk and at many of the small park areas now peppered with picnic tables.

Sunday to Saturday, indoors or out, enjoy Downtown Crystal Lake’s dining options. For more mouth- watering information head to www.DowtownCL.org.



