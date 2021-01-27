Stay safe and wear this Copper.Ion mask, on sale for $19

Wearing a mask when leaving your home is one of the most important actions you can do to keep yourself and others safe. With the 100-day mask mandate upon us, we should all have masks at the ready. However, not all masks are created equal—this Copper.Ion Mask isn’t just a plain piece of fabric that sits loosely across your face. It is made with copper-infused materials and has a five-layer filter to protect you from breathing in harmful particles and protect others around you as well. You can get it for 20% off the original price, for just $19.99.

Copper is what makes this mask unique from others. The EPA registered copper as the first solid antimicrobial material, and in one study, copper was found to kill up to 99.8% of bacteria in three hours. According to the Smithsonian, viruses like COVID-19 disintegrated quickly upon touching copper, especially on solid surfaces. Other benefits of copper include its ability to help strengthen the mask’s durability and reduce odor. This mask also has a five-layer filter, which can help protect you against different particle types and sizes.

Not only is this mask effective in protection, but it’s also great when it comes to comfort. With its adjustable ear loops, it can fit most face shapes. When it’s time to clean the mask, just place it in the wash on the delicate cycle (with hot water). After 50 washes, the copper ion will be 70% effective.

Want more than one mask? You can get two masks for $29.99 (40% off), five for $59.99 (52% off), and 10 for $99 (60% off). Stay safe this year and protect you, your family, and others by wearing a mask each time you’re around other people.

Prices subject to change.