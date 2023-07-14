Mercyhealth invites all to visit the new Crystal Lake hospital this Saturday

Crystal Lake’s first hospital will be opening its doors to the public for an open house tour this Saturday. The hospital officially will be open on Monday, July 24.
Anyone can come to the Mercyhealth Hospital and Physician Clinic, located at 875 S. Route 31, Crystal Lake, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to tour the new 152,000 square-foot facility.
Mercyhealth President and CEO Javon Bea said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday that the hospital was 25 years in the making.
“The addition of an emergency room in Crystal Lake is obviously long overdue,” Bea said.
The facility is split into two towers: one for emergency services and a 13-bed hospital, and the other for outpatient care.
The building, estimated to cost over $105 million, will provide services including 24/7 emergency, diagnostic, physical therapy, family medicine, surgery and more.
Bea described the hospital as “integrative” since primary care, specialist care and procedures are all done at the same location. The technology is “state-of-the-art” and not featured at any other Mercyhealth location, he said.
The hospital created over 500 local construction jobs and over 150 jobs at the location, Bea said.
At Saturday’s open house, attendees also will be able to explore the MD-1 emergency vehicles and the REACT helicopter.
Dr. Jacob Ginglen said that the MD-1 emergency vehicles allow doctors to go into the field and treat people.
“We can literally provide physician-level services at the most critical points when seconds can make a difference between life and death,” Ginglen said.
Crystal Lake Mayor Haig Haleblian also spoke at Thursday’s ceremony and said that this hospital is “the best birthday present I could have today.”
“The largest community in McHenry County, the greatest community in McHenry County deserves the best hospital in McHenry County,” Haleblian said.