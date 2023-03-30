Letter: Vote for Cathy Cagle

I’m writing in support of Cathy Cagle for Crystal Lake Park District commissioner.

I have worked with Cathy on the Park Board for five of my 14 years. She has served as president for the past two. Cathy is enthusiastic about all aspects of the park district. She is especially interested in the preservation and restoration of open space, programming for teens, accessibility for all residents and providing the best park district possible while maintaining a steady tax rate for residents. Cathy’s only agenda is to serve the taxpayers to the best of her ability.

Other candidates may have special interests and I hope voters will take time to find out what those interests may be in order to choose candidates that will best serve the entire community.

Most importantly, please vote on April 4. Local elections affect our everyday life and are very important for our community.

Debbie Gallagher

Crystal Lake