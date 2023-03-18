Letter: Vote for Bremer, Morrow, Hying

Please join me in supporting the re-election of Dawn Bremer, Nicole Morrow and Tim Hying to the Board of Education for McHenry High School District 156 this April 4.

I proudly serve alongside Dawn, Nicole and Tim on the board, and I can attest to their hard work and dedication to the students, families and staff of District 156.

During their tenure on the board, Dawn, Nicole and Tim have been part of some of the most transformative work this district has seen in decades. This includes successfully passing a mid-level referendum (while lowering taxes) that allowed the district to construct the Center for Science, Technology and Industry, in addition to transforming the district athletic facilities, switching to a freshman/upper campus model to allow equity in our curriculum and truly become one district, providing transformative all-inclusive curriculum that will allow anyone that attends the opportunity to pursue any post high school pathway they desire. They did this and so much more while developing partnerships with other community leaders and businesses and while maintaining the district’s financial stability.

There is nothing basic about the work and dedication Dawn, Nicole and Tim have put forth to ensure District 156 is one of the most comprehensive and inclusive high school districts in the state, on behalf of the students, families, staff and community.

Now is not the time to look backwards, now is the time to support momentum and experience to keep MCHS moving towards the future.

Pat Arnold

McHenry