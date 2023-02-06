Letter: When a nation turns from God

What happens when a nation turns from God? Sin abounds, acts of lawlessness and unrighteousness prevail without consequences, the truth is suppressed and evil flourishes. American citizens are the real victims of what our government leaders, many liberal professors, a disturbing number of clergy and the media are allowing. The nation was built on the principles of the truth found in God’s road map for us, His word. Our leaders once knew and depended on that. However, for many people today, this is no longer the case. That is why much of what is happening to our country doesn’t make sense.

God’s word is just as relevant today as when it was written. To paraphrase Romans chapter one, God reminds us that those who depart from His truth are without excuse. “For although they knew God, they did not honor Him as God, and their foolish hearts were darkened. Claiming to be wise, they became fools because they exchanged the truth about God for a lie. For this reason, God gave them up to dishonorable passions and a debased mind to do what ought not be done. And, being filled with all manner of evil, they encourage others to do the same.” This is what’s happening right now in our communities and schools.

Proverbs 3:5 through 6, written around 1,000 B.C., is true today: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and he shall direct your paths.” We have been like sheep without their shepherd, just wandering around according to our feelings. It’s time to trust Him who is trustworthy.

Jim Doll

Algonquin