Letter: Be careful buying Health Bridges

The Crystal Lake Park District is considering buying the old Health Bridges facility. They should be very careful.

First, it’s the board’s job to watch out for taxpayers, not to be a cheerleader for more parks. That’s the essence of our checks-and-balances system of government. The board is supposed to be a check on the bureaucracy, not its willing partner. Making the government bigger doesn’t mean making the taxpayers better off.

Second, Northwestern shut down the facility without finding a buyer, which is strong evidence that the facility loses money. This should encourage strong skepticism that the park district can operate the facility profitably. This is especially true given that the community has plenty of places to exercise.

Which brings me to my third point: it’s the government’s job to provide only those services that the private sector is inherently incapable of providing, such as roads and sewers. There’s no need for our park district to compete with the fitness clubs in this area, especially since a park district facility will have a significant unfair competitive advantage because it won’t pay property taxes.

Voters should keep these ideas in mind as they consider which park board candidates to elect. The Northwest Herald should ask candidates questions on the subject and not allow them to avoid answering.

Steve Willson

Lakewood