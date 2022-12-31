Letter: Zelenskyy’s speech harbors a brighter future

Anne Frank once observed that “a single candle can defy and define the darkness.”

The winter solstice represents the time at which the sun reaches its lowest point of the year. With the cold and shortened days, it is logical to reach for the warmth of light.

For this reason, it’s only fitting that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in all his shining glory, came to visit Washington, D.C.

Zelenskyy’s speech was the most inspiring address I’ve heard from Capitol Hill in my 28 years of life as a proud American.

Using a combination of the brilliant timing only a comedian can muster, the historic honesty of a world-class statesman, and the bravery of a true warrior, Zelenskyy spoke of triumph over tyranny and victory in the new year. It’s inevitable that 2023 will bring the enhanced challenge of a bolstered Russia-China alliance alongside their vassal states, Belarus, Iran and North Korea.

In spite of the winter flurries ahead, it’s clear the incoming cold snap is merely preparing us for continued war ahead. Zelenskyy reminds us the United States and Ukraine must continue to stand their ground against division and dictatorship. Even more, this living legend’s words are proof that only in the darkness will humankind be directed toward our united, democratic destiny.

As Ukraine has shown us, we must not lose our love of life and liberty when the lights go out. We must strengthen our resolve, arm Ukraine until they bristle, and increase our collective faith in almighty God. Zelenskyy has not lost his energy in the face of evil, and neither shall America.

Henry J. Wilson

Washington, D.C. (formerly of McHenry)