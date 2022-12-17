Letter: Don’t spread ignorance-based hatred

I just read with great sadness the story of Molly Krempski and her attempts to force others to live the way she thinks they should. Krempski believes all-ages drag shows are “sexual” (despite the fact that she’s never attended one) and the performers are “grooming” children (while they’re singing and dancing with many people in attendance, including the parents of the kids). She perpetuates this myth with her own children, who are forced to go hold protest signs and are being taught to have an irrational hatred of people who aren’t like them.

Here are the facts about the art form known as drag:

The performers are actors. They dress in exaggerated women’s clothing and makeup for the purpose of entertaining their audience. The performers may be heterosexual, homosexual or transgender. It doesn’t matter; they’re there to entertain an audience.

In Shakespeare’s time, all performers were male. The word “drag” came from actors dragging their dresses or petticoats across the floor as they walked. Children were allowed to attend these performances.

Just as there are R rated movies (not appropriate for kids) and G movies (okay for kids), there are adult drag shows and all-ages drag shows. I attended one this past spring in Minneapolis with my daughter; the theme was the Disney movie “Encanto,” and the performers dressed like the characters from the movie. It was amazing, and every adult and child in attendance had an awesome time.

Attend a show and see for yourself. I’ll even buy you a ticket. But if you choose not to, please don’t believe the irrational fear of these protesters. The last thing this country needs are people like Krempski spreading more ignorance-based hatred.

Terri Wiersma

McHenry