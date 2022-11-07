Letter: Why does the GOP keep lying?

Just because people keep saying it over and over does not make it true.

The Democratic Party is not a socialist organization. It has never been done before and will never be done. Outside of the American Overton window, they aren’t even considered leftist, because of their pro-capital stance. The GOP and other right-wing organizations feed on your ignorance to spread lies.

At the very least, you should be comparing the platforms of actual socialist and communist political organizations (the Party for Socialism and Liberation, Workers World Party, Socialist Alternative, Communist Party USA, Democratic Socialists of America and The Green Party of the United States) to the platform of the Democratic Party. Wikipedia will do.

So why do these lies keep flowing from the right? If the party is so bad, why not attack their actual platform? It’s because the rich backers of these disinformation campaigns are trading their moral integrity for personal tax cuts. They’ll do anything to keep leeching off our labor. The GOP is guilty of lying, spreading misinformation, and manipulating statistics to make logically valid but truthfully unsound conclusions.

Let’s debate the platform. Personally, I hate the Democratic Party because of how out of touch they are with the material needs of working class people. But I’ll still vote Democratic over Republican any day.

Tim Thomas

Cary