Letter: Reelect Jeff Thorsen

Reelect Jeff Thorsen to the McHenry County Board of District Two. Thorsen is the only candidate who has a lifelong commitment to our district through multiple elected official terms and many service groups. When he was elected to the Crystal Lake City Council, he worked for the residents’ best interests. Thorsen’s record was consistent regarding monetary decisions that saved money. He ensured that our water supply is protected, Crystal Lake is viable, and land use is appropriate. At the county board, Thorsen uses his municipal experience, financial knowledge, and years of learning, doing, and accomplishing to complete his work. His peers respect him for his depth of knowledge and problem-solving strategies. The combination of strong ethics, an MBA, community service, and elected official experience qualifies him for my vote to reelect Jeff Thorsen to the McHenry County Board of District Two.

Eileen Marhoefer

Crystal Lake