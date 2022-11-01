Letter: Republican scare tactics

As soon as Republicans began to receive blowback for overturning Roe v. Wade, I knew what was coming:

“Be afraid, ladies, be very, very afraid. Especially you suburban ladies. They are coming for you. You are not safe anymore. They are driving from the big city straight into your subdivision.”

It is a tactic from the old Republican playbook; when your prospects are bad, scare people.

Republicans want women to talk about anything but abortion. Republicans need women to be more afraid of becoming crime victims than angry about our rights being stripped away.

To all the women out there (and the men who love us), I beg you to understand that they have done this before. Lots of times. They do it because it works.

Rape is the crime that’s given all women nightmares. Ironically, the very people trying to scare the votes out of you are the same ones who would force you to carry out a pregnancy arising from such a nightmare.

They don’t care about you. They are rejoicing in the success of their 50-year effort to strip away your right to bodily autonomy and privacy. If given the chance, they will work to take away more of your rights.

In “A Wrinkle in Time,” Madeleine L’Engle wrote, “‘Stay angry little Meg.’ Mrs. Whatsit whispered, ‘You will need all your anger now.’” If you were angry when the Dobbs decision came down, channel that now. Your vote is powerful and losing it is a Republican’s nightmare.

Jacqueline Eberle

Crystal Lake